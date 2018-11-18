Bob Hering at Home with CRUX

RESEDA, CA (11.19.2018) – Bob Hering, a 12volt industry veteran of nearly 40 years, is on the CRUX Interfacing Solutions Sales Team.

Hering was front and center at the 2018 SEMA Show where he highlighted the CRUX brand’s Bluetooth connectivity and Smartphone integration strengths with dealers and distributors in the North Hall booth.

Hering began is 12volt career with Pacific Stereo from 1980-1986. Following Pacific Stereo Hering joined Federated for a 4 year run. At the time, Federated was largest retailer in California.

Following 10 years in retail Hering entered the 12 volt manufacturing side with Ampersand as National Sales Manager from 1990 to1998. With changes at Ampersand Hering moved to American International as a Regional Sales Manager for 14 years through 2012.

In 2012, Hering joined Ace Distributing where he conducted national sales from the company’s downtown Los Angeles facility. Hering held that position until joining CRUX in April of 2018.

Hering related to 12volt News “It is such a different industry today than ’80’s. In-vehicle connectivity is at the forefront of the 12volt industry and CRUX is moving way beyond standard. It was super to see so many old friends at SEMA and look forward to seeing many more at CES 2019.”

