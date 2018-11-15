SiriusXM Details Holiday Music Lineup with 16 Commercial-Free Channels

– This year, SiriusXM’s extensive holiday music lineup features 16 commercial-free channels, including five available exclusively on SiriusXM’s streaming platforms. To kick off the festive season, several of the holiday channels start broadcasting Thursday, November 1.

For more information about SiriusXM’s holiday lineup, click here.

Holiday Traditions (Ch. 3) will feature contemporary holiday hits including songs by Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Pentatonix and Mariah Carey.

Thursday, November 1 – Friday, December 28 at 3 am ET

Hallmark Channel’s 24/7 “Countdown to Christmas” (Ch. 70) Voiced by one of the network’s most beloved stars, Candace Cameron-Bure, SiriusXM’s Hallmark Channel Radio will keep listeners in the holiday mood all day and all night with timeless Christmas carols and music introduced by top network talent including LeAnn Rimes, Holly Robinson Peete, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Kellie Pickler, and more. Hallmark Channel stars will also open up about their personal yuletide traditions, share their own favorite songs from the season, and take listeners behind the scenes of their new “Countdown to Christmas” movies.

Thursday, November 1 – Sunday, December 30 at 3 am ET

Country Christmas (Ch. 58) will feature traditional holiday favorites and original sounds of the season from classic country artists like Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard to contemporary country stars like Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood. You’ll also hear artists such as Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, LeAnn Rimes, Brett Eldredge, Lady Antebellum and Reba McEntire.

Thursday, November 1 at 3am ET – Monday, December 3 at 3am ET on streaming-only channel 778

Monday, December 3 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3am ET on Prime Country (Ch. 58)

Holiday Soul (Ch. 49) will feature R&B Christmas classics from The Temptations, Charles Brown, The Jackson 5, New Edition, Whitney Houston, The O’Jays, Aretha Franklin, TLC, Kool & the Gang, as well as newer tracks by Fantasia, Babyface, and Toni Braxton.

Thursday, November 1 at 3am ET – Monday, December 3 at 3am ET on streaming-only channel 777

Monday, December 3 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3am ET on Soul Town (Ch. 49)

Holiday Pops (Ch. 76) will feature classical Christmas carols and other holiday favorites performed by the world’s most popular classical performers, including the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, New York Philharmonic, Boston Pops Orchestra, Luciano Pavarotti, The King’s Singers, Chanticleer, Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Sir James Galway.

Thursday, November 1 at 3am ET – Monday, December 24 at 3am ET on streaming-only channel 782

Monday, December 24 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3am ET on Symphony Hall (Ch. 76)

Acoustic Christmas (Ch. 14) will feature acoustic holiday classics from well-known singers and songwriters such as Jack Johnson, George Ezra, Norah Jones, Maroon 5, The Lumineers, Jewel and Jason Mraz.

Thursday, November 1 at 3am ET – Friday, December 14 at 3am ET on streaming-only channel 779

Friday, December 14 – Wednesday December 26 at 3am ET on The Coffee House (ch. 14)

Christmas Spirit (Ch. 63) will feature Christmas music and holiday favorites from contemporary Christian artists, including Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, MercyMe, for KING & COUNTRY, Matthew West, Chris Tomlin, Francesca Battistelli, and Lauren Daigle.

Thursday, November 1 at 3am ET – Friday, December 21 at 3am ET on streaming-only channel 785

Friday, December 21 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3am ET on The Message (Ch. 63)

Mannheim Steamroller Channel (Ch. 30) will feature Mannheim Steamroller, who are known for their blend of symphonic music with elements of new age and rock, and modern recordings of Christmas music.

Monday, December 17 – Tuesday, December 25 3am ET

Radio Hanukkah (Ch. 77) Will feature an extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children’s selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday.

Friday, November 30 at 3am ET – Tuesday, December 11 at 3am ET

New Year’s Nation (Ch. 4) The ultimate soundtrack to New Year’s Eve parties around the country will feature the biggest, upbeat party hits from genres across SiriusXM’s music platform. Artists include Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Pitbull, Drake, Britney Spears, Maroon 5, Cardi B, Imagine Dragons, and Justin Bieber.

Friday, December 28 – Wednesday, January 2 at 3am ET

70s/80s Holidays (Ch. 780) will feature the biggest and most familiar Christmas and holiday hits from the 70s and 80s, featuring artists Elton John, Carpenters, Paul McCartney, The Jackson 5, Bruce Springsteen, Wham!, Madonna and Hall & Oates.

Thursday, November 1 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3am ET

Rockin’ Xmas (Ch. 781) will feature classic Christmas songs that rock, including hits, rarities, and live tracks from AC/DC, Bon Jovi, U2, Twisted Sister, REO Speedwagon, Bruce Springsteen, The Pretenders, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Thursday, November 1 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3am ET

Holiday Chill-Out (Ch. 783) will feature downtempo electronic holiday music from artists like Kaskade, Lost Frequencies, DJ Style, and more.

Thursday, November 1 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3am ET

Jazz Holidays (Ch. 784) will feature Christmas favorites from classic legends and contemporary jazz stars, including Ella Fitzgerald, Vince Guaraldi, Diana Krall, Joey DeFrancesco, David Benoit, Wynton Marsalis, Dianne Reeves and Dave Koz.

Thursday, November 1 – Wednesday, December 26 at 3am ET

Navidad (Ch. 786) will feature a festive blend of contemporary and traditional classic favorites, including El Gran Combo, Héctor Lavoe, Laura Pausini, Ricky Martin, Tito El Bambino, Gloria Estefan, José Feliciano, Marco Antonio Solís, Celia Cruz, and Juanes.

Thursday, November 1 – Monday, January 7 at 3am ET

