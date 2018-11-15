BrandMotion Earned a Best of Show Award and Several Media Awards at SEMA 2018

SOUTHFIELD, MI (11.16.2018) – Aftermarket Automotive product safety leader Brandmotion earned a Best of Show award and several media awards at the 2018 SEMA show held in Las Vegas October 30 through November 2.
Lucas Frank, BrandMotion Director of Product Development / Operations and Jillian Ouvry stand with SEMA Chairman Wade Kawasaki (L to R).
SEMA recognized Brandmotion with the Best New Van/Pick-up/Sport Utility Product award for Brandmotion’s Radar Blind Spot System with Cross Traffic Detection. This product provides consumers with the option of outfitting their vehicles with an automotive OEM-grade safety product that is typically only available on new vehicles. Along with receiving this award, Brandmotion also took home five Global Media Awards for their newest products including the Radar Blind Spot system and the Trailer Rear Vision System.
BrandMotion won the SEMA Award for Best BlindSpot Monitor. Brandmotion’s Jeff Varick (L) with Opus Marketing’s Dan Mangan in the company’s North Hall Booth on Day 1 of SEMA 2018.
This is the 6th year that Brandmotion has earned recognition at the SEMA show.
“It is truly an honor to receive these awards,” said Brandmotion Founder and President Jeff Varick. “This kind of recognition helps drive us to continue our pursuit to reduce the number of lives lost on our roads. We have built our reputation and success over 14 years on a steady flow of innovative products and ideas that help our customers grow.”
During its 13th year of serving the aftermarket, Brandmotion has continued to extend its product portfolio and capabilities focused on improving the safety of drivers on the road. These categories include Towing Cameras, Offroad Adventure Cameras, Wireless Smartphone charging, and true OEM-based Blind Spot Detection and Monitoring.
