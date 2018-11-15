BrandMotion Earned a Best of Show Award and Several Media Awards at SEMA 2018

– Aftermarket Automotive product safety leader Brandmotion earned a Best of Show award and several media awards at the 2018 SEMA show held in Las Vegas October 30 through November 2.

This is the 6th year that Brandmotion has earned recognition at the SEMA show.

“It is truly an honor to receive these awards,” said Brandmotion Founder and President Jeff Varick. “This kind of recognition helps drive us to continue our pursuit to reduce the number of lives lost on our roads. We have built our reputation and success over 14 years on a steady flow of innovative products and ideas that help our customers grow.”

Visit brandmotion.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

