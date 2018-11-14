Metra PowerSports Debuted New Motorcycle Products at SEMA

HOLLY HILL, FL (11.15.2018) – Heise LED Lighting Systems by Metra Electronics introduced their first replacement LED headlights designed for Victory Motorcycles at the 2018 SEMA Show. Two new Axxess AX-DSP plug-n-play harnesses and a dash kit designed for Harley-Davidson will also join the growing line of custom motorcycle audio accessories under the new Metra PowerSports brand.

“Motorcycle owners are looking for better options to replace their factory lights and sound systems, but need solutions designed specifically for their vehicle applications. Metra PowerSports is excited to introduce even more products this year for Harley-Davidson, and now our brand’s first-ever replacement headlights for Victory Motorcycles,” stated Angelo Margotta, Director of Product Development for Metra PowerSports.

Replacement LED Headlights for Victory Motorcycles

Heise’s new headlights are designed for Victory 2007-2015 Cross-Country, Cross-Country Tour, Cross Roads, and Hard Ball motorcycle models. To give riders extra visibility, the replacement LED headlights feature a 60-watt high beam and 40-watt low beam that produce 3,450 and 2,800 lumens, respectively. The headlights are made with a virtually unbreakable polycarbonate lens and have die-cast aluminum housing. The lights have a 6500k color temperature, are easy to install and will be available in silver (HE-VICS1) or black (HE-VICB1).

Product Specifications:

Wattage: 60W high beam, 40W low beam

Lumens: 3450LM high beam, 2800LM low beam

Current draw: 4.3a @13.8V (high beam), 2.9a @13.8V (low beam)

Color Temperature: 6500K

Lens material: Polycarbonate

Housing: Die-cast aluminum

Color: Silver (HE-VICS1) or black (HE-VICB1)

Vehicle applications: Victory 2007-2015 Cross-Country, Cross-Country Tour, Cross Roads, and Hard Ball

Axxess AX-DSP Harnesses for Harley-Davidson

At the 2017 SEMA Show, Axxess introduced their first digital signal processor with a built-in interface and patented technology, the AX-DSP. Since its introduction, Axxess has released vehicle-specific plug-n-play harnesses and complete kits for a wide range of cars, trucks and SUVs. Now, Axxess is expanding the AX-DSP product line to include harnesses for Harley-Davidson motorcycles from 1998 to current models. The AX-DSP-HD1 is designed for Harley-Davidson 1998-2013 applications and the AX-DSP-HD2 is for with 2014-up* models. Both T-harnesses work with the AX-DSP, sold separately, to save installers anywhere from 30 to 50 minutes of labor time, when upgrading the sound system.

Metra TurboKit for Harley-Davidson

Metra Electronics has designed a new dash kit for Harley-Davidson 2014-up* Street Glide, Electra Glide, Ultra and Limited models and 2015-up* Road Glide models. The 95-9700 has been designed to fit ISO Double-DIN radios that have an “L” shaped chassis with the radio chassis at the top of the screen. Currently, only the Sony XAV-AX100, XAV-AX200 and XAV-AX500 radios utilize this design.

These new motorcycle accessories will join Metra PowerSports’ growing line of aftermarket lighting, audio and installation accessories. Earlier this year, the 95-HDIF Replacement Inner Fairing for Harley-Davidson began shipping, along with three different styles of replacement speaker bag lids. A two and four channel motorcycle amp kit was also released this summer, and Axxess began shipping the HD-ASWC1 Steering Wheel Control Interface designed to retain the audio controls on handlebars for 1998-2013 Harley-Davidson models (with handlebar radio controls).

“The new AX-DSP harnesses will round out our line of aftermarket accessories for Harley-Davidson, allowing owners to upgrade their sound system with a cost-effective yet powerful DSP solution,” stated Margotta.

