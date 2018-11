Earthquake Sound Releases UBT Universal +/- Battery Terminals

Professional installers enjoy the details and fine workmanship found in Earthquake Sound’s superior audio and power connectors. Earthquake’s UBT 0488 and 2428 platinum coated brass universal battery terminals are highly conductive and designed for high-current applications and superior performance for all car audio wiring projects. The UBT’s are available in 0/4/8/8 and 4/4/8/8 gauge configurations that allow for a variety of installations.

To see the UBT 0488 product page, click here.

Visit earthquakesound.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet