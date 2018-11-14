2019 CE Dealer Show & Sale Returns to Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget

Celebrating its 37th year, the 2019 Consumer Electronics Dealer Show and Sale, which is a dealer-only event will feature business supporting seminars, relationship building opportunities, special show-only opportunities and prizes.The show floor will represent over 50 brands, providing one-on-one opportunities for all attendees representing the 12V dealer community to view the newest products, trends and technology. Also featured on the show floor will be the Polaris RZR900 promotion, where dealers can enter to win the RZR900 equipped with a Rockford RZR-STAGE4 element ready sound system. This incredible prize valued at over $15,000, is sponsored by Rockford Fosgate and will be awarded to one lucky dealer in May of 2019.
For more information or to register, qualified dealers are invited to contact a DAS sales representative at 1-800-233-7009. The deadline for registration is March 29, 2019.
Visit dasinc.com for more.
