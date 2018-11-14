2019 CE Dealer Show & Sale Returns to Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget

DAS Companies, Inc., a full-service marketing and supply chain portfolio company, has announced the return of its annual Consumer Electronics Dealer Show and Sale, April 3-4, 2019, held at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Celebrating its 37th year, the 2019 Consumer Electronics Dealer Show and Sale, which is a dealer-only event will feature business supporting seminars, relationship building opportunities, special show-only opportunities and prizes.

For more information or to register, qualified dealers are invited to contact a DAS sales representative at 1-800-233-7009. The deadline for registration is March 29, 2019.

Visit dasinc.com for more.

