KICKER’s CushBT Bluetooth Smart Headphone Now Available

STILLWATER, OK (11.14.2018) – KICKER has announced the release of its best sounding headphone, the CushBT. Listeners will enjoy premium comfort, powerful bass, cutting-edge smart assistant technology, and hours of nonstop Bluetooth wireless listening. The latest addition to the KICKER Lifestyle products is now available to consumers on www.kicker.com and through all sales channels retailing for $149.95.

Deep, powerful bass—without wires. The new CushBT Headphone goes where you go: on the morning commute, to the gym, on a long flight, or to your local coffee shop. With more than 20 hours of nonstop listening after a single charge, the CushBT is guaranteed to bring loud, clean, and crisp sound while maintaining KICKER’s signature bass.

“We designed the CushBT from the ground up to be KICKER’s premier headphone,” said Jeremy Bale, Brand Manager for KICKER lifestyle products. “With an updated, streamlined design, the CushBT Headphone delivers stylistic features our customers want without sacrificing comfort or the sound quality we’re known for.”

The latest tech. Access your smart assistant with the touch of a finger– the CushBT is optimized for use with Siri and Google assistants.

The CushBT delivers an artist’s perfect pitch with the musical impact consumers want to hear. See above for tech specifications.

Visit kicker.com for more.

