AIS Releases the Ultimate Add-On CD Player

MARIETTA, GA (11.14.2018) – AIS has just announced the release of their new USBCDP, The Ultimate Add-On CD Player. This unique unit is designed for vehicles that did not come with a factory CD player. It will work with any vehicle as long as it has a USB data-based input, which is rapidly becoming an industry standard and included in most vehicles.Cris Sharp, National Sales Manager for AIS said, “We are very excited to be launching this product in the market. We know there’s a huge demand for this item and we are happy to fill it for our dealers.”
FEATURES:
· Operate the USBCDP through the factory radio
· Works with any vehicle with a data-based input
· Built-in CD burner that copies at 3X speed
· Built-in 20 disc memory
· Small, compact design
· Can be mounted in glovebox, center console or under the seat
· Dimensions: 6” x 6.25” x 1.75”
· Complete with mounting brackets
AIS carries over 2,800 SKUs and has a three year warranty for key dealers. AIS can be reached at 800-365-6060 and www.aisinterface.com.
