AIS Releases the Ultimate Add-On CD Player

MARIETTA, GA (11.14.2018) – AIS has just announced the release of their new USBCDP, The Ultimate Add-On CD Player. This unique unit is designed for vehicles that did not come with a factory CD player. It will work with any vehicle as long as it has a USB data-based input, which is rapidly becoming an industry standard and included in most vehicles.

FEATURES:

· Operate the USBCDP through the factory radio

· Works with any vehicle with a data-based input

· Built-in CD burner that copies at 3X speed

· Built-in 20 disc memory

· Small, compact design

· Can be mounted in glovebox, center console or under the seat

· Dimensions: 6” x 6.25” x 1.75”

· Complete with mounting brackets

AIS carries over 2,800 SKUs and has a three year warranty for key dealers. AIS can be reached at 800-365-6060 and www.aisinterface.com.

Share this:



Tweet

