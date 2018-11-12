Rydeen Mobile Electronics Honored with CES 2019 Innovation Award

TORRANCE, CA (11.13.2018) – Rydeen Mobile Electronics announced today the receipt of a prestigious CES Innovation Award in the Vehicle Intelligence category.

“Our BSS2LPBC is an honoree and will be on display in Rydeen Booth 5606, North Hall as well as Innovations Award Showcase in Booth 83319, Hall G, Level 1 at the Sands Convention Center,” stated Phil Maeda, Rydeen Mobile’s President and founder. “This product is currently available and offers drivers an advanced technology solution for avoiding accidents caused by blind spot during lane changes.”

“It is a tremendous honor for Rydeen and validates our position as a leader in vehicle safety,” adds Maeda. “Unlike most “OFF THE SHELF PRODUCTS” available from any other manufacturers, Rydeen has designed and built these products from the ground up, utilizing the highest quality components and extreme testing conditions to ensure superior quality and reliability.”

The BSS2LPBC incorporates the latest radar sensing technology and can easily be added to any vehicle for the extra protection needed in today’s driving environment.

The BSS2LPBC Radar Blind Spot System “the BAR” uses microwave radar technology with highly accurate sensitivity sensing for distances of up to 35 feet for detecting objects within the driver’s blind spot. The system gives the driver a warning when vehicles are located within the driver’s blind spot. This microwave system provides the driver a flash warning when there are vehicles approaching either in the left or right blind spot. Advanced second-generation radar sensors within the unit provide much more accuracy than previous ultrasonic based sensor solutions from other companies. The system also uses GPS to initiate the operation above speeds ranging from 5/10/15/20 MPH that is user selectable eliminating potential faulty alerts in slow moving environments such as parking lots. Unlike other systems, it requires no drilling or removal of a vehicle’s bumper for installation.

“BSS2LPBC installs on the top or bottom of a vehicle license plate, more importantly, it works on vehicles with metal bumpers giving millions of vehicles the additional coverage needed,” stated Maeda. “Trucks and commercial vehicles with metal panels that never had an option for aftermarket blind spot systems before can now take advantage of this advanced technology,” Maeda continued. In addition, the system includes a backup camera and cross traffic detection features offering the total vehicle safety solutions for vehicle drivers today.

Rydeen Mobile Electronics, a premier supplier of safety, lifestyle and convenience products for the automotive aftermarket, will be exhibiting at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. All products will be on display January 8-11 in the North Hall, Booth 5606 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information on Rydeen’s featured products, visit www.rydeenmobile.com. To schedule a one-on-one product tour during CES, call (877) 777-8811 to schedule an appointment.

