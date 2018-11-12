Retro Manufacturing Seeking Sales Manager

Retro Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer of audio and other parts for classic cars, has an immediate opening for a Sales Manager. The position is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Responsibilities:
• Generate profitable sales revenue for the company and reach sales projections.
• Effectively oversee, manage and train four in-house customer service/sales personnel.
• Develop sales, maintain and expand the dealer base, and identify new business opportunities.
• Implement sales objectives and communicate monthly, quarterly and annually.
• Execute financial objectives by contributing to an annual budget, forecasting sales and manage profitability by brands, customer service representatives and products.
• Provide accurate sales reports, inventory, and relevant information on a regular basis.
• Compile and maintain customer database for sales and marketing purposes.
• Identify market trends that affect product mix.
• Recommend and research new product categories and new products.
• Address customer product or service concerns as needed.
• Plan and attend trade shows, including SEMA and regional automotive shows.
Qualifications:
• Minimum of 3-5 years' experience as a sales manager.
• Car audio and/or auto parts knowledge is preferred.
• Experience in the classic automotive market is preferred.
• Management and leadership experience.
• Ability to think and reason independently to solve and troubleshoot problems.
• Ability to effectively build relationships with all customers while promoting all brands.
• Good oral and written communication skills.
• Ability to interpret technical and written information.
• Strong computer skills with proficiency in Excel, Word and PowerPoint are required.
• BA or equivalent preferred.
Benefits:
• Medical, dental, and vision
• 401K
• Paid vacation and sick days
Compensation: Open
Employment: Full-time
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.