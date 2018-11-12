Retro Manufacturing Seeking Sales Manager

Retro Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer of audio and other parts for classic cars, has an immediate opening for a Sales Manager. The position is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Responsibilities:

• Generate profitable sales revenue for the company and reach sales projections.

• Effectively oversee, manage and train four in-house customer service/sales personnel.

• Develop sales, maintain and expand the dealer base, and identify new business opportunities.

• Implement sales objectives and communicate monthly, quarterly and annually.

• Execute financial objectives by contributing to an annual budget, forecasting sales and manage profitability by brands, customer service representatives and products.

• Provide accurate sales reports, inventory, and relevant information on a regular basis.

• Compile and maintain customer database for sales and marketing purposes.

• Identify market trends that affect product mix.

• Recommend and research new product categories and new products.

• Address customer product or service concerns as needed.

• Plan and attend trade shows, including SEMA and regional automotive shows.

Qualifications:

• Minimum of 3-5 years' experience as a sales manager.

• Car audio and/or auto parts knowledge is preferred.

• Experience in the classic automotive market is preferred.

• Management and leadership experience.

• Ability to think and reason independently to solve and troubleshoot problems.

• Ability to effectively build relationships with all customers while promoting all brands.

• Good oral and written communication skills.

• Ability to interpret technical and written information.

• Strong computer skills with proficiency in Excel, Word and PowerPoint are required.

• BA or equivalent preferred.

Benefits:

• Medical, dental, and vision

• 401K

• Paid vacation and sick days

Compensation: Open

Employment: Full-time

