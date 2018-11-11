NAV-TV to Maintain Pricing Through 2019, Offers Contract Manufacturing Services to Companies Negatively Affected by New Tariffs

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (11.12.2018) – NAV-TV Corp., a leading innovator and manufacturer of OEM integration and safety products for the automotive aftermarket, announces that they will maintain current Dealer, MAP and Retail pricing through 2019.

NAV-TV currently offers over 900 different aftermarket automotive integration products, of which approximately 90% are built in the USA on their SMT production lines. Ahead of the new tariff announcement, NAV-TV and their solely-owned in-house contract manufacturing division, Federal Electron, heavily invested in two additional state-of-the-art SMT production lines, increasing manufacturing throughput by over 40%.

For more information on NAV-TV’s pricing policies through 2019, or to the company for a contract manufacturing consultation, contact your NAV-TV sales representative at (866) 477-3336 (USA and Canada toll free) or (561) 955-9770 (International), or email the sales staff at sales@navtv.com

