Wet Sounds Inc. Poised for New Growth

HOUSTON, TX (11.08.2018) – Wet Sounds Inc. has added more muscle to the team and is poised for big things in 2019.

This year’s SEMA show was a huge success with a wonderful turnout, drawing more than 70,000 domestic and international buyers.

New additions to the Wet Sounds team include Randy Davis (VP of Sales & Marketing), Abraham Feld (Director of Marketing) and Ray Woodall (Eastern Regional Sales Manager).

The team is growing and poised for big things in 2019. The focus of the company is to increase brand awareness, increase market share, and bring to market cutting-edge products featuring un-seen technology. The “Three Amigos” have a long-standing successful track record in the powersports and 12V audio industry and are ecstatic about the future to come at Wet Sounds.

Wet Sounds has partnered with Opus Marketing, LLC, a Manufacturers Independent Rep Firm of Car and Home Electronics headquartered in Fallston, MD. The partnership increases and strengthens the Wet Sounds presence in the Mid-Atlantic territory.

“We’re excited to partner with Wet Sounds,” stated Jamie White, Principal of Opus Marketing. “There’s great interest in the Power Sports and Marine segment throughout the territory and we are poised to strategically enhance business with Wet Sounds Dealers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Along with our other offerings, the addition of Wet Sounds rounds out our position in the category for the future.”

“Wet Sounds products are synonymous with performance and performance equals great products and visions from great partners.”

Additionally, Wet Sounds is proud to launch the most unique and powerful cooler in its class. The Wet Sounds SHIVR55 has a robust and durable design that features a 58 Qt. capacity that will hold ice for 3 days and play your tunes for up to 8 hours on a full charge. The 200 Watt 6-speaker system with a built-in DSP, makes this the most powerful and popular coolers available today. This bluetooth ready cooler features an Auxiliary input as well as the capability to link multiple coolers to create the ultimate tailgating experience.

Another exciting piece that Wet Sounds un-veiled at SEMA is the Wet Sounds MC2 SOURCE UNIT. A simple yet extremely powerful and compact solution for those looking to implement our receivers into smaller spaces on their vehicles. These are great for off-road and custom applications as well.

Special Guests: The Diesel Brothers were in the Wet Sounds booth signing Autographs along-side the amazing custom Ford F550 6X6 that they built to feature Wet Sounds Rev10 speakers and a full arsenal of Wet Sounds amplifiers. This truck was the most eye-catching build to date all while maintaining full-functionality. The set-up was the crowd favorite by far.

Visit wetsounds.com for more.

