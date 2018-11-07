VAIS Releases New SiriusXM Integrated Satellite Radio Solutions for 2019 Models

– VAIS Technology has released new satellite radio integrated solutions specifically designed for 2019 VW, KIA, and Hyundai models. This solution allows owners of these 2019 models to add SiriusXM satellite radio to their existing factory stereo, without compromising functionality.

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology have been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” stated Dennis Hopper, Vice President of Sales. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many new OEM vehicles still don’t come equipped from the factory with satellite tuners. In 2019 KIA now has deleted options of satellite radio. Over the last few years many OEM’s are removing sat tuners from their base model vehicles. Our company develops simple, easy to install integrated solutions that add satellite radio, but preserve factory functions.”

To learn more about all the new 2019 units from VAIS Technology, visit www.vaistech.com

