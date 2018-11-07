VAIS Releases New SiriusXM Integrated Satellite Radio Solutions for 2019 Models

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology have been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” stated Dennis Hopper, Vice President of Sales. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many new OEM vehicles still don’t come equipped from the factory with satellite tuners. In 2019 KIA now has deleted options of satellite radio. Over the last few years many OEM’s are removing sat tuners from their base model vehicles. Our company develops simple, easy to install integrated solutions that add satellite radio, but preserve factory functions.”The new 2019 integration kits provide coverage for VW (GSR-VW01), KIA (GSR-HY01&02), and Hyundai (GSR-HY01&02) vehicles. Also, all these models are compatible with the GSR-UV01 (universal unit) which can be flashed using online software. This allows dealers to only have to stock one unit to do almost all applications. This adapter connects directly to the original factory radio and allows the vehicle owner to listen to satellite radio through the existing factory system. The VAIS integrated solution also allows for full control of satellite radio functions – changing stations, setting presets, steering wheel functions, etc.
To learn more about all the new 2019 units from VAIS Technology, visit www.vaistech.com
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.