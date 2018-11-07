Metra Electronics Wins 2019 Global Media Award for Heise Infinite Series Lightbar at SEMA Show

– Metra Electronics received a 2019 Global Media Award for a new product showcase entry at the SEMA Show. The winning product is the Infinite Series 50-inch lightbar with an RGB backlight by Heise LED Lighting Systems. This new series was introduced at SEMA to join Heise’s extensive line of torture-tested and virtually unbreakable off-road lights. An esteemed panel of international media judges chose this product based on its level of international consumer appeal and selected it as one of the best products at this year’s SEMA Show.

Infinite Series 50” Lightbar Product Specifications:

Model Number: HE-INFIN50

Input Voltage: 10-30V DC

Wattage: 144W

Raw Lumens: 17100

LUX @ 10M: 2350

Color Temperature: 6000K

Beam Pattern: Spot 8°

Housing Material: Die-cast Aluminum Housing

Housing Color: Black

Lens Material: PC

Mounting Bracket: Die-cast Aluminum

Hole Dimensions: Brackets turned inward – 49.25″

Brackets turned outward – 51.5″

Mounting Bolt Drill – .25″

Height of Light Bar Itself: 4.8″

Depth of Light Bar Itself: 3.50″

Electronics: Integrated-Epoxy Encapsulated

Hardware: Stainless 316

Visit HeiseLED.com for more.

