Metra Electronics Wins 2019 Global Media Award for Heise Infinite Series Lightbar at SEMA Show

HOLLY HILL, FL (11.08.2018) – Metra Electronics received a 2019 Global Media Award for a new product showcase entry at the SEMA Show. The winning product is the Infinite Series 50-inch lightbar with an RGB backlight by Heise LED Lighting Systems. This new series was introduced at SEMA to join Heise’s extensive line of torture-tested and virtually unbreakable off-road lights. An esteemed panel of international media judges chose this product based on its level of international consumer appeal and selected it as one of the best products at this year’s SEMA Show.
Click image to enlarge
The new Infinite Series from Heise allows users to change the light color with the swipe of a finger for 8 to 50-inch dual-row RGB backlit lightbars and a 3-inch cube style LED. This series offers pure white light with 16 million selectable colors as a backlight, controlled by a mobile app. The military breather port allows moisture to escape and the virtually unbreakable polycarbonate lens will withstand the toughest environments.
Click image to enlarge
The backlit RGB lights use the same controller as Heise’s popular RGB accent lights, allowing the Infinite Series to be synchronized and controlled using a single mobile app. The HE-CBRGB controller is sold separately and required for RGB functionality. A multi-mount system offers side and bottom options for lightbar placement. All of the products in the Infinite Series are rated IP67 with 316 stainless hardware and integrated epoxy encapsulated electronics. Additional information is available at HeiseLED.com.
Click image to enlarge
Infinite Series 50” Lightbar Product Specifications:
heiseled.com
Model Number: HE-INFIN50
Input Voltage: 10-30V DC
Wattage: 144W
Raw Lumens: 17100
LUX @ 10M: 2350
Color Temperature: 6000K
Beam Pattern: Spot 8°
Housing Material: Die-cast Aluminum Housing
Housing Color: Black
Lens Material: PC
Mounting Bracket: Die-cast Aluminum
Hole Dimensions: Brackets turned inward – 49.25″
Brackets turned outward – 51.5″
Mounting Bolt Drill – .25″
Height of Light Bar Itself: 4.8″
Depth of Light Bar Itself: 3.50″
Electronics: Integrated-Epoxy Encapsulated
Hardware: Stainless 316
Visit HeiseLED.com for more.
Related
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.