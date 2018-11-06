Race Sport Lighting Received of the Best New 2019 Power Sports Awards at SEMA Show

RINGWOOD, IL (11.07.2018) – Race Sport Lighting was awarded as one of the Best New 2019 Power Sports awarded by SEMA Show judges for their new line up of Digital Voltage Gauges and Panels. The line up is the perfect addition to any powersports or automotive system to monitor the vehicles auxiliary lighting and accessories. RSL diodes are recessed inside socket sized meters with digital LCD gauges to provide the LED look consumers are looking to add. This is the 2nd Best New product award Race Sport Lighting has been selected for in the last 3 years at the SEMA Show.

Nearly 3,000 products were entered in 16 different Showcase categories to be considered for a SEMA New Product Awards this year. Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, consumer appeal and marketability, and more.

Steve Jergensen, RSL President says, “Race Sport Lighting continues to come out with innovative products each year that serve the automotive, marine and powersports industries. We are honored to be selected for one of these prestigious awards from the SEMA panel of judges out of all the new products in the halls. The dealers are going to love this easy add-on product”.

Visit racesportinc.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

