EchoMaster Announces New Product Manager – Tony Tassillo

– EchoMaster, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, has announced that Tony Tassillo will take on a new role as EchoMaster Product Manager. In this new role, Tony will engineer and manage new and innovative safety solutions.

Tony brings more than 20 years of 12 volt industry experience into this new role. He joined AAMP Global over 12 years ago starting in the Technical Support department. He was then promoted into an Engineering Technician focusing on PAC products and harness development. Some of the many PAC products he contributed to include AmpPRO, RadioPRO, and many other products including camera interfaces and navigation unlock solutions.

Before AAMP Global, Tony was an enlisted member of the US Army and is a combat veteran.

Tony Tassillo is MECP Master Certified – 1 of only 169 individuals in the US to earn this certification! Tony has also earned his Associates Degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Indian River State College.

Don Zaney, EchoMaster’s Senior Product Manager stated, “Tony’s strong industry experience and engineering expertise will help take our safety business to the next level in 2019. The entire safety team is looking forward to his addition to our team.”

Tony Tassillo’s appointment as Product Manager for EchoMaster takes effect immediately.

Visit echomaster.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

