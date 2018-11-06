Directed Canada Announces New Headquarters

“This is an exciting time for Directed and this move marks a significant milestone for our Canadian operations,” said Directed CEO Bob Struble. “Directed Canada’s new office provides our technical staff with an open, collaborative workspace enabling them to better develop our industry-leading products. This new, upgraded headquarters demonstrates our dedication to the Canadian market and our Montreal-based employees.”Directed is a leader in the Canadian remote start, security and connected car markets, selling its products under the Viper, Autostart, AstroStart, Clifford and Directed brands.
“We look forward to utilizing this new building to expand our leadership position in engineering, product development and in-car validation. This new facility gives us the space and resources needed to continue innovation in the aftermarket automotive electronics space and allows for more efficient and speedy product development,” according to Rob Lacroix, VP of Engineering at Directed.
