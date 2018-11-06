Directed Canada Announces New Headquarters

– Directed has relocated its Canadian headquarters to a new facility at 2113 32nd Avenue in Lachine, Quebec to accommodate expanded company growth. The building will house Directed’s global product development and Canadian sales, distribution and administrative functions. The facility features a modern, open office layout for better communication and collaboration among Directed’s technical and engineering teams and an expansive bay area for validation, engineering and product development.

“This is an exciting time for Directed and this move marks a significant milestone for our Canadian operations,” said Directed CEO Bob Struble. “Directed Canada’s new office provides our technical staff with an open, collaborative workspace enabling them to better develop our industry-leading products. This new, upgraded headquarters demonstrates our dedication to the Canadian market and our Montreal-based employees.”

“We look forward to utilizing this new building to expand our leadership position in engineering, product development and in-car validation. This new facility gives us the space and resources needed to continue innovation in the aftermarket automotive electronics space and allows for more efficient and speedy product development,” according to Rob Lacroix, VP of Engineering at Directed.

Visit directed.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

