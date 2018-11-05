Earthquake Sound Intros HDX2 Horn Tweeter

– For the car audio fanatics who are dB hungry in midrange and high frequencies; Earthquake Sound gives to you the HDX2 Compression Driver. Horn drivers are nothing new in the audio industry but they still serve a purpose because they are more efficient and can typically produce 10 times more power than a cone speaker from a given amplifier output. That becomes an important factor when you think about car audio and even more specific to competition purposes. If you are lacking in midrange and or high frequencies then a horn/compression driver can significantly enhance your audio system.

To see the HDX2 product page, click here. Visit earthquakesound.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

