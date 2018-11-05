American Bass Announces Partnership with Houston-Based A&W Wholesale

CLEVELAND, OH (11.06.2018) – Manufacturer American Bass Audio, headquartered in Cleveland OH, has partnered with A&W Wholesale, a distributor of car audio electronics headquartered in Houston, TX. SSR Distributors is the parent company of A&W Wholesale. The partnership strengthens the American Bass presence in Texas and the southern US plus supplements American Bass’s partnership with Car Audio and Wheel Distributors.

“A&W Wholesale has a reputation of high-quality product offerings in the 12-volt industry and a partnership with them was natural fit for us,” said Gurwin Ahuja, Vice President of American Bass.

“American Bass products are famous in Texas and throughout the car audio industry for high quality products and customer service as well as their dominate performance in the competition arena” said Amir Dhanani. “They bring a full line of high-quality car audio equipment and accessories to our product mix and we look forward to working with them to grow our respective businesses.”

American Bass operates through an extensive network of dealerships and distributorships across the U.S. and Canada.

Visit www.americanbassaudio.com for more information.

