The SEMA Show 2018 – See #12VNN_SEMA2018 For Much More!

LAS VEGAS, NV The SEMA Show 2018 was absolutely spectacular. To see so many stunning rides, new products and exhibitor booths packed with attendees was terrific.

The attendance at this year’s SEMA Show was reported to be north of 160,000 and we believe it. Every hall… from the North, to Central, to both floors of the South Hall and the Performance Pavilion…attendees packed the aisles to see products from over 2400 exhibiting companies. Massive outside venues were also packed with attendees checking out drifting and hundreds of fabulous vehicles built to be showcased at SEMA.

The 12volt news made the circuit to all of the above halls to see friends, meet new people and check out the latest products. Over the course of the first 3 days of SEMA 2018 we snapped hundreds of images. Many of those images have been posted @12voltnews on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and on 12voltnews.com.

On Instagram see #12vnn_sema2018 to see over 75 posts with many more to be posted as our coverage of SEMA 2018 will continue into the coming week.

