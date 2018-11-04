The SEMA Show 2018 – It’s A Wrap

LAS VEGAS, NV (11.05.2018) – The SEMA Show 2018 wrapped a spectacular 4-Day run on Friday afternoon, November 2nd. SEMA Ignited, the Official SEMA after party, followed in the LVCC Platinum Lot.
The aisles in the massive Central Hall were packed every day of SEMA 2018.
The SEMA Show 2018 attracted a reported attendance north of 160,000 including over 70,000 buyers and over 3600 media representatives from both trade and consumer outlets. The LVCC halls, Performance Pavilion and outside lots housed over 2400 exhibiting companies showcasing automotive accessories that enhance the performance, styling, comfort, convenience and safety of cars, trucks and SUVs.
From the Performance Pavilion to the North Hall outside venues were packed.
The SEMA Show 2018 occupied a net total of 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space plus an additional 1 million square feet of features and attractions throughout the LVCC, outside areas and neighboring WestGate Hotel. The New Product Showcase included more than 3000 new product introductions. Over 1500 featured vehicles were highlighted in exhibitor booths and throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Two huge rooms, plus spotlight areas, housed over 3000 products in The New Product Showcase.
Over 400 companies exhibited at the 2018 SEMA Show for the first time. These new exhibitors brought brand-new innovative product to the market.
Decked UTV’s, like this loaded with Kicker and SSVWorks highlighted PowerSports products.
Mobile electronics exhibitors were also a key group displaying the latest audio, connectivity, collision avoidance and more. PowerSports and Marine were hot categories for mobile electronics exhibitors displaying their products to attendees that included representatives from 140 countries.
The Dracula bike, with Sidecar, rocked for the PowerBass crew in the North Hall Booth.
In addition to connecting vendors with buyers the annual event provides additional value to participants through education seminars and networking events plus features that highlight industry trends. Drifting demonstrations and hands-on workshops provided additional opportunities for all the SEMA 2018.
LEFT: AeroLIDZ exhibited at SEMA for the first time and the team reported a terrific show.
RIGHT: Cars lined up for the SEMA Cruise.
After 4 days behind closed doors for members of the industry hundreds of vehicles built for the SEMA Show rolled out of the Las Vegas Convention Center for the SEMA Cruise and assembled for SEMA Ignited. In this setting consumers had the opportunity to see hundreds of customized vehicles featuring the newest and most innovative products from the SEMA Show 2018.
Vehicles rolling out to start the SEMA Cruise.
SEMA Ignited, Friday night, capped the SEMA Show 2018.
The SEMA Show is organized by the Specialty Equipment Market Association, the trade organization representing the $43 billion dollar automotive aftermarket industry.
semashow.com
The 2018 SEMA Show Fact Sheet was the main source for the content of this article.
Visit semashow.com for more.
Related
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.