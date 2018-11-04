PacParts Inc. Names Tony Alvarez New Customer Service Manager

– Original Parts, Accessories Distribution, and Service Company PacParts Inc. is proud to welcome Tony Alvarez as their new Customer Service Manager.

Alvarez will be instrumental in improving the overall customers experience, company training, technical support, service procedures, policies, and standards.

“Tony brings value to many areas for our team. His industry experience in technical service will undeniably improve our overall service flow. While his customer service management experience is guaranteed to improve our ability as a company to achieve high standards for our overall customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention,” said Jay O’Neil, Vice President PacParts Inc.

Visit www.pacparts.com for more.

