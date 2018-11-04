Hifonics Launches New Amplifier Platform with Supporting Line

LAS VEGAS, NV (11.05.2018) – Hifonics unveiled a new platform of compact chassis amplifiers at the SEMA show its dealers. The new line is part of the ALPHA series that will be formally announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. The full line will include amplifiers passive and powers subwoofers rounded out with a full complement of full range coax and component speakers.

Ted Henricks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Maxxsonics USA said, “The new ALPHA line product development process has completely blown away my expectations. The amplifiers deliver big power and incredible sound quality. With the development of Full Range Super D-Class and Super D-Class™ for mono amplifiers, customers will be amazed at the power they get in such a small footprint.”

Hifonics ALPHA amplifiers are engineered and manufactured with voltage matched, tight tolerance and hand selected proprietary components on a double sided glass epoxy PC board. The innovative use of SMT (Surface Mount) and through-hole components are designed to fit into a much smaller package than other amplifiers historically available from Hifonics.

Full line details will be announced at CES and on the Hifonics website www.hifonics.com

