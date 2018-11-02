Three Generations of the Alves Family Represent SCOSCHE Industries at the 2018 SEMA and AAPEX Shows

Las Vegas, Nev. – (November 1, 2018) Three generations of the Alves Family are representing their company, SCOSCHE – (pronounced skōsh/skohsh) Industries, at the SEMA and AAPEX shows in Las Vegas this week. This will be the 23rd year that Scosche, innovators of award-winning consumer technology, powersports, car audio products and accessories have exhibited at the SEMA Show.

Roger Alves and his wife Scotia started the company in their garage in 1980. From the beginning they were innovators in the field of Car Audio and were granted their first dash kit patent in 1984.

Roger and Scotia’s sons Kas and Vince joined the company in 1995and 2000, respectively, and now serve as Executive Vice Presidents. Most recently, grandson Ryder joined the family business in 2018 as a marketing specialist and video editor.

The company has continued to grow, expanding into consumer electronics and powersports accessories, while still staying true to their roots in the Car Audio/12V arena.

“We’ve seen a lot of change in the industry over the years. For instance our original Dash Kits were priced around $5. Now we offer integrated solutions kits for today’s highly sophisticated vehicles that run upwards to around $500.The future for the automotive industry is wide open, and I look forward to seeing my grandson Ryder developing products for autonomous vehicles. It gives me great pleasure to see the boys doing such a wonderful job of running the company as we approach our 40th year in business.”

– Roger Alves, Co-Founder and CEO, Scosche Industries.

Visit us at SEMA in Booth #11717, North Hall of the Convention Center, and at AAPEX in Booth# 5542, Level 2 at the Sands Expo Center.

