Directed Returns to SEMA Show Highlighting Market Leading Products

VISTA, CA (11.02.2018) – Directed completed 3 successful days at the SEMA Show 2018 where it is showcasing its full line of Winter 2018 products, including breakthrough solutions for the remote start and security, connected car, powersports and ignition interlock categories.

Directed’s booth is located in the South Hall Upper of the Las Vegas Convention Center, at Booth #37003 in the Powersports section.

In the powersports category, Directed is showing its Viper Powersports GPS and Viper Powersports Security systems. These products were specifically designed to protect and track popular powersports vehicles – motorcycles, ATVs, side by sides, watercraft, snowmobiles.

Directed is also sharing the roadmap for its flagship DS4 remote start and security technology. The expanding DS4 ecosystem, including a preview of the latest extended range antenna, is on display. Booth attendees are also experiencing the blazing-fast speed of Viper SmartStart Pro. Finally, representatives from Alcohol Detection Systems, Directed’s Ignition Interlock Device (IID) business are on hand to assist dealers interested in growing their revenue with IIDs.

“The SEMA Show is one of the hottest and most important in our industry,” said Bob Struble, Directed’s CEO. “We’re here to compare notes and share our exciting new products with our longtime partners in 12 volt retail. We’re also making new friends and building business with an entirely new channel with our powersports offerings. We’re thrilled to be back on the SEMA showfloor.”

Visit directed.com for more.

