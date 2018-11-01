Alpine Electronics’ New Jeep Wrangler Demo Vehicle Is Ready for Fun

TORRANCE, CA (11.02.2018) – Alpine Electronics today unveiled its newest demo vehicle, a 2018 four-door Jeep Wrangler, at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas which runs through Nov. 2, 2018. This custom-made Wrangler is ready for a casual day on the trail or a tailgating party at the stadium and includes a multitude of features to meet any need in either situation.

“This Wrangler showcases our newest product, the i209-WRA-JL,” said Mike Anderson, vice president and general manager, aftermarket business unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “The i209-WRA-JL is the first 9-inch aftermarket screen system for the 2018 four-door Jeep Wrangler, and we’re excited to unveil it in this unique vehicle at the SEMA Show.”

Debut of the i209-WRA-JL

The Alpine infotainment system in the demo vehicle centers around the i209-WRA-JL, a 9-inch touch screen system making its debut at the SEMA Show. The i209-WRA-JL is compatible with the 2018 four-door Jeep Wrangler and is the first aftermarket 9-inch screen upgrade for this model.

The i209-WRA-JL’s mech-less design features AM/FM, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HD Radio, Bluetooth wireless technology and is SiriusXM-Ready (requires tuner and subscription, sold separately). The 9-inch capacitive touch screen is surrounded by a ruggedized dash bezel, which has hard keys for the most commonly used infotainment sources.

Dual-Zone Infotainment System

A dual-zone, 1680-watt Alpine sound system takes over the Wrangler. For everyday drives, the main cabin is supported by the PSS-23WRA, a 300-watt powered system upgrade for 2018 and future model years four-door Jeep Wrangler models that do not have the optional factory Alpine premium sound system. This system consists of the PWE-S8 powered subwoofer, KTP-445U 4-channel compact amplifier, SPR-10TW 2-inch component tweeters, and a remote bass knob. The subwoofer and amplifier are mounted under the front passenger’s seat, while the tweeters fit into the factory locations.

When it’s time to rest on the trail or join a tailgate party, the Wrangler’s second sound system is ready to amp up the fun. This 1380-watt, second zone sound system is powered by two X-Series amplifiers, the 4-channel X-A70F and the mono X-A90M, mounted in the cargo area. Also in the cargo area is a PXE-0850S advanced wireless digital sound processor, which allows for proper sound tuning from the convenience of the compatible smartphone app. One pair of R-Series R-S65 6.5-inch coaxial 2-way speakers is mounted in custom pods located in the rear hatch ceiling, while an R-W12D4 R-Series 12-inch subwoofer supplies emphatic bass.

Smittybilt Stryker front and rear bumpers are mounted on the Wrangler, and both bumpers have Pro Comp lights installed in them. To assist with viewability, an HCE-C2600FD4 front camera and HCE-C2100RD4 rear view camera are installed in the bumpers. Both cameras are controlled by the Alpine KCX-C250MC multi-camera selector interface, allowing for easy back-and-forth switching of the camera images on the i209-WRA-JL’s screen. A Pro Comp light bar provides additional lighting when needed and can be controlled from the i209-WRA-JL’s touch screen via the Alpine KAC-001 external accessory control module.

Custom-Designed Fun

Custom modifications transformed the Wrangler into a rolling entertainment zone. The interior seats are wrapped in smooth grain black Napa leather and feature a gray, custom-stitched design inspired by the pattern on the speaker grills.

The factory hatch door was replaced with a custom door that motorizes out and up, to be used as an awning to provide some welcome shade from the sun. A bench slides out from the hatch, then drops and unfolds once it clears the bumper, revealing black leather seating that matches the Wrangler’s interior. A custom chamber with a built-in drink cooler and the R-W12D4 subwoofer is attached to the back of the bench and slides out along with it.

The Wrangler was customized by Define Customs of Orange, CA. The vehicle is on display at the SEMA Show in the Smittybilt booth (South Hall, #35061) and will be used at Alpine consumer and retailer events throughout 2019. The i209-WRA-JL will be available at authorized Alpine retailers in February 2019.

Visit alpine-usa.com for more.

