Metra Electronics Introduces 22 New Dash Kits at SEMA

HOLLY HILL, FL (11.01.2018) – Metra Electronics is introducing dashboard kits at the 2018 SEMA Show with two new Turbo2 Kits and twenty new TurboKits joining their extensive product line. Dash kits will cover select Acura MDX, Cadillac XLR, Chevrolet S-10, GMC Sonoma, Isuzu Hombre, Dodge Charger, Dakota and Magnum, Ford F-150 and Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, Chrysler 300, Kia Rio, Mazda 3, Nissan NP300, Subaru Legacy and Outback, and Toyota Highlander, Sequoia and Tundra models. Turbo2 dash kits with integrated electronics are debuting for Kia Optima and Hyundai Santa Fe. A speaker adapter for multiple Toyota car models will also be introduced at the show.

“As the leader in 12 volt vehicle installation accessories and dash kits, Metra continues to develop new solutions for installers throughout the year, in addition to major announcements for SEMA and CES trade show events,” stated Colin Ehrhardt, Director of Research and Technical Services at Metra Electronics.

Metra’s kits are proudly made in the U.S. using high-quality ABS plastic and engineered to provide a perfect fit so that the factory dashboard contours perfectly with no gaps between the dash and kit.

New Turbo2 Kits for Kia Optima and Hyundai Santa Fe:

Two new Turbo2 dash kits with integrated electronics are coming soon. These kits include the Axxess ASWC-1 to retain the factory steering wheel controls and feature integrated electronics with laser etched graphics that retain the factory climate control display.

Hyundai Santa Fe 2017-2018 (non-amplified models with factory auto climate control)

● 99-7385B is designed for Single-DIN and Double-DIN radio installation

● Painted scratch-resistant matte black to match the factory finish Kia Optima 2017-up* (non-amplified models with factory auto climate control)

● 99-7384B is designed for Single-DIN and Double-DIN radio installation

● Retains the factory backup camera, and also includes an AX-CAM6V step-down converter for the factory camera

● Painted scratch-resistant matte black to match the factory finish

New TurboKits from Metra Electronics:

Acura MDX 2007-2013

● 95-7820B is designed for a Double-DIN radio installation

● 99-7820B is designed for a Single-DIN radio installation and includes a pocket

● Painted scratch-resistant matte black

Cadillac XLR 2004-2009

● 99-2026B is designed for Single-DIN and Double-DIN radio installation

● Painted scratch-resistant matte black

● Two trim plates are included to cover different climate controls available

Chevrolet S-10 Blazer / Pick-up Truck 1998-2002, GMC Sonoma 1998-2002 and Isuzu Hombre 1998-2000

● 95-3027 is designed for a Double-DIN radio installation

● High polish finish for a clean aftermarket look

● Detailed instructions explain small modifications to the factory dash panel and an included trim panel covers the cut

Chrysler 300 2005-2007

● 99-6550B has parts provided for the installation of Single-DIN and Double-DIN radios

● Painted scratch-resistant matte black

● Engineered for the new factory panel design with aftermarket DDIN radio opening

Dodge Charger and Dodge Magnum 2005-2007

● New design of factory panel with aftermarket Double-DIN radio opening

● 95-6548B is painted scratch-resistant matte black

● 99-6548CF has a carbon fiber water transfer finish

● 99-6548S is painted bright silver

Dodge Dakota 2001-2004 and Dodge Durango 2001-2003

● 95-6547B is designed for a Double-DIN radio installation

● Painted scratch-resistant matte black

● Detailed instructions explain small modifications to the factory dash panel and an included cutting template and trim panel to cover the cut makes this installation easier

Jeep Grand Cherokee 1999-2004

● 95-6546B is designed for a Double-DIN radio installation

● Painted scratch-resistant matte black

● A new trim panel provides the DDIN opening and ability to retain factory air vents

Jeep Wrangler 1997-2002

● 95-6549 is designed for a Double-DIN radio installation

● Textured to match the factory finish.

● Large replacement panel provides the ability for DDIN without major custom work

Ford Bronco 1992-1996, F-Series Trucks 1997 (F-250 and F-350)

● 95-5701 is designed for a Double-DIN radio installation

● Textured to match the factory finish

● Detailed instructions explain small modifications to the factory dash panel and an included trim panel covers the cut

Kia Rio 2018

● 95-7391B is designed for a Double-DIN radio installation

● 99-7391B is designed for a Single-DIN radio installation and includes a pocket

● Painted scratch-resistant matte black

Mazda 3 2014-up*

● 95-7526B is designed for a Double-DIN radio installation with an “L” shaped chassis design, with the radio chassis at the bottom of the screen. Currently, the Alpine INE-W967HD and iLX-107 have this design

● 99-7526B is designed for a Single-DIN radio installation and includes a pocket

● Custom textures and painted scratch-resistant matte black to match factory appearance Nissan NP300 2017-up*

● 99-7634B has parts provided for the installation of Single-DIN and Double-DIN radios

● Painted scratch-resistant matte black

● International application (not found in USA)

Subaru Legacy and Outback 2018-up* (all models except 2.5i)

● 95-8909HG is designed for a Double-DIN radio installation

● 99-8909HG is designed for a Single-DIN radio installation and includes a pocket

● Painted high gloss black with silver trim

Toyota Highlander (without Navigation) 2001-2007, Sequoia 2003-2007, and Tundra 2003-2006

● 99-8268 combines several model applications into one multi-kit

● Parts provided for the installation of Single-DIN and Double-DIN radios

● Textured to match the factory finish

● Does not require the factory brackets for DDIN

Toyota Speaker Adapter

● The 82-8152 fits Toyota Camry (rear location) 2002-2011, Corolla (rear location)

2003-2013, Solara (rear location) 2004-2009, Yaris (lift-back, rear location) 2007-2015 and Yaris (sedan, rear location) 2007-2013

● Designed for the installation of aftermarket 6×9” speakers

● Sold as a pair with no additional hardware necessary

● Commonly used with Metra Electronics speaker harness 72-8104

All of the new products will be on display at SEMA in the Metra Electronics main booth 11629 (North Hall). Metra’s off-road, truck and powersports accessories will be at booth 37011 in the South Hall Upper Level.

Visit MetraOnline.com for more.

