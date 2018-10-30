Stillwater Designs’ Official Statement Regarding Future KICKER Pricing Adjustments

STILLWATER, OK (10.30.2018) – As a result of industry-wide announcements from manufacturers, and the subsequent requests to management regarding possible pricing adjustments to KICKER products, Stillwater Designs is releasing the following statement:

As a result of federal tariffs imposed months ago, and in line with previous statements from company administration, Stillwater

Designs will ultimately be forced to make some pricing adjustments on its KICKER products and has scheduled them to occur in January 2019.

Stillwater Designs has long been aware of the stress that changing prices could have on KICKER authorized dealers, distributors and consumers, and is very sensitive to this important issue. During November and December, we will continue to formulate the best plan going forward to ease the burden of these changes on our dealers and their customers in the upcoming year.

In the meantime, we will continue to keep heavy inventory stock on hand through the holidays to cover our current KICKER sales promotions and dealer incentives. Despite our current circumstances, KICKER customers can be assured that we will have their best interests in mind as we develop a viable plan that will work for everyone involved.