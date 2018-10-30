SEMA Announces Award Winners for Truck Industry

LAS VEGAS, NV (10.30.2018) – The SEMA Light Truck Accessory Alliance (LTAA) Council today announced the winners of their second annual LTAA Awards. The awards are given to members who positively influence the market and to the best new products in the truck market. Selected by the LTAA Council, the LTAA SEMA Award winners are:

Influencers of the Year: Truck U, Matt Steele and Bruno Massel

Best New Product Under $500: DeeZee, Inc. Hex Series Side Steps

Best New Product Over $500: CargoGlide, Truck WallSlide

“The light truck market is thriving, thanks in large part to the innovation from manufacturers and the support of the industry,” said Kathryn Reinhardt, LTAA Chairperson. “We are pleased to honor and recognize Truck U, Matt Steele and Bruno Massel, and manufacturers such as DeeZee and CargoGlide who continue to innovate and advance this segment.”

The Influencer of the Year, which recognizes media that are focused on the truck or emerging SUV/Off-road markets with a concentration on the aftermarket, was awarded to Steel and Massel of Truck U. The how-to show is dedicated exclusively to trucks, 4x4s and SUV’s, and features monster-truck expert Steele and master mechanic Massel working on hands-on projects crucial to serious off-roading and truck performance.

The Best New Product Under $500 was awarded to DeeZee for its Hex Series Side Steps. Made of lightweight, extruded aluminum and overlaid with protective powder coat, the integrated channel allows for adjustment of drop step to preferred placement. CargoGlide Truck WallSlide is the winner of the Best New Product Over $500. The Truck WallSlide system is a steel framework mounted inside a truck that comes with bare aluminum walls which allows the user to customize their walls with any shelving the choose.

