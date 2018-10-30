Rockford Fosgate Launches Three New Punch Series Powered Enclosures at SEMA Show

TEMPE, AZ (10.30.2018) – Rockford Fosgate has expanded its popular powered loaded enclosure category with three new models. Available in November, the 300-watt Punch Series P300-8P (MSRP: $199.99), P300-10T (MSRP: $229.99), and P300-12T (MSRP: $249.99) will be officially launched during the 2018 SEMA Show, held in Las Vegas, NV from Oct. 30 – Nov. 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth N11839.

“We are looking forward to a very exciting SEMA Show this year as we are building upon our famed powered loaded enclosure line,” said Theresa Anthony, Rockford vice president – sales and marketing. “These solutions are great for systems that need extra Punch on the low-end of the frequency spectrum – and with a slim design – they are ideal for universal truck applications.”

The P300-8P 8-inch, P300-10T 10-inch, and P300-12T 12-inch are self-contained subwoofer enclosures with built-in amplifiers. The high output subwoofers are impedance optimized for the built in 300-watt class-D amplifier that features a low-pass crossover, bass EQ, and phase switch. The enclosures can be connected via speaker level inputs for connection to factory systems, or traditional line level inputs for aftermarket systems. They also feature an intelligent auto turn-of/off circuit that eliminates the need for a separate turn-on wire. The enclosures themselves are precision designed and constructed using MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard) for the best acoustical properties and covered with heat activated vinyl finish to resist marks.

Additional features and specifications include:

Frequency Response: 30 Hz to 200 Hz (P300-8P); 25 Hz to 200 Hz (P300-10T); 20 Hz to 200 Hz (P300-12T)

Crossover Controls: Variable 50 Hz to 200 Hz; 12dB/Octave Butterworth

Input Impedance: 20k Ohms

CEA-2031 & CEA-2016 compliant

On board phase switch

Robust power/ground connections

Quick input connections for easy removal

Remote bass level control included

Separate low level and speaker level inputs

Thermal and over/under voltage protection

Slim Design For Truck Applications

1 Year Warranty

Visit www.rockfordfosgate.com for more.

