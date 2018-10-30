Brandmotion to Showcase Profitable New Growth Categories for Retailers at SEMA

SOUTHFIELD, MI (10.30.2018) – Brandmotion, based in Southfield Michigan, is celebrating its 14th year of serving the aftermarket with innovative, high quality, revenue growth opportunities, by showcasing several new profitable growth categories for retailers at SEMA’s North Hall Booth 11633.

Brandmotion has developed innovative solutions to help retailers target new product growth categories including Towing Cameras, Offroad Adventure Cameras, Wireless Smartphone charging, and True OEM-based Blind Spot Detection and Monitoring.

Instead of one or two camera systems in its new Tow/Haul product line-up, Brandmotion offers 34 unique products for retailers to solve problems for customers who tow. The centerpiece of the line-up is Brandmotion’s new Auto-Connect integrated trailer camera system that auto-connects to the factory display of current GM, Ford and FCA vehicles, without the need for an expensive interface.

“It’s a simple plug-and-play T-harness tailored to most current and late-model GM, Ford, or Chrysler/Dodge/Ram/Jeep Display Radios. No more suction cup monitors plugged into dash power ports that have been common with towing cameras up to now,” stated Jeff Varick, Brandmotion President and Founder.

In addition to trailer cameras, retailers can offer Brandmotion’s new HD Full View Mirror with touch screen control, built-in DVR front and rear camera, for a movie-quality view behind the trailer, at any time the driver wants to see what’s behind. Pickup bed cameras and tailgate removal cameras for 5th wheels round out Brandmotion’s complete line of towing solutions.

Another growth category for 12V retailers for 2019 will be integrated camera systems with DVRs for the Offroad Adventure Lifestyle. Brandmotion’s new 4-Camera RockCrawler system features 4 cameras that record simultaneously for a maximum collection of memories and footage from any offroad adventure.

“Off roaders tell us they cant get enough footage of their adventures, and single Go-Pro cams come up short, since they aren’t integrated with displays to provide in vehicle viewing for safety and obstacle avoidance like our systems provide,” stated Varick.

In addition, Brandmotion will showcase product upgrades to its FreedomChargeTM Wireless Charging line, including new Qi triple-coil solutions that create a broader charging zone, and the ability to charge through thicker phone cases like OtterBoxes. Brandmotion wireless charging solutions are certified to FCC and IC standards, the highest in the industry. Brandmotion will also introduce new and upgraded variants of its highly regarded Radar Blind Spot Detection system.

Varick added, “We built our reputation and success over 14 years on a steady flow of innovative products and ideas that help our customers grow. We will continue to build on that in 2019 by offering new growth categories that we feel have real legs to support our dealer’s ability to diversify and grow their businesses. And if our customers grow, it means the chance to save more lives. That drives us to keep innovating.”

Brandmotion products are on display in North Hall booth # 11633, and in the Mobile Electronics New Products Showcase.

Visit brandmotion.com for more.

