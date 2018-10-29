Rostra to Launch Motorcycle Cruise Controls and More at SEMA Show

ABERDEEN, NC (10.30.2018) – Rostra Accessories Inc. will release new products at the 2018 SEMA Show Booth 11617, that include Motorcycle Cruise Control’s, Trailer Camera Connect Systems, Combination AHD/CVBS Commercial monitors and a full line of FMVSS 111 compliant cameras, harnesses, and interfaces for body builder / aftermarket applications.

Rostra Accessories continues to support the needs of our customers with new heavy-duty professional grade products engineered and designed for todays commercial vehicles and car dealer expediters. The addition of our “Trailer Connect” series of products, FMVSS 111 compliant cameras that meet viewing angle and DOT reliability standards, High Grade monitors that now support both AHD and standard CVBS cameras at one time, and new motorcycle cruise controls for KTM and Honda applications, are just a few of the highlighted products in this year’s booth.

The product development team at Rostra is also presenting a new series of Pickup Truck lock interface systems for commercial and personal use toppers and tonneau covers. These systems insure the security of the truck bed cover by being integrated into the vehicle door lock system.

Rostra would like to thank all their customers for the continued support throughout 2018 and we are looking forward to a great 2019 full of business opportunities, new products, and continued innovation in the industry. Don’t miss our SEMA show specials and the kickoff of our customer holiday program.

Visit www.rostra.com for more.

