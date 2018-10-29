Metra PowerSports to Unveil Variety of Products at SEMA Show

HOLLY HILL, FL (10.30.2018) – Metra PowerSports by Metra Electronics is introducing new audio, lighting and aftermarket accessories for off-road powersports applications at the 2018 SEMA Show. Adding to their black 6.5” Can Speakers with RGB Lights, Metra will now have 8” Can Speakers with additional marine options in both sizes. A new line of High-Power Class D Micro-Amplifiers will also be introduced with two, four and five channel options. For the Polaris RZR and General, replacement halo ring LED headlights will be available in white or an RGB option. Additional off-road accessories for ATVs, UTVs and side-by-sides include universal and vehicle-specific driving light brackets, along with rollbar mounts. “Metra has taken their expertise in audio and lighting accessories and engineered new powersports solutions to offer better aftermarket products for the off-road enthusiast,” says Angelo Margotta, Director of Product Development for Metra PowerSports.

6.5” and 8” Can Speakers with RGB Lights:

Rugged, UV-protected Can Speakers with RGB Lights feature a durable high-temperature ABS housing with a dual wall design. The speakers are constructed from polypropylene and the tweeters are PEI (Polyetherimide). The speakers are designed to handle water, dust and all the elements, while still delivering great sound performance, with an IP rating of IPX6 for both models. A 3” passive radiator provides extended bass response for great sound performance. The impedance is 4 ohms with a 6dB passive crossover, frequency response from 60Hz to 20 KHz and a sound pressure level of 90dB. As an added feature, the speakers include RGB lighting that can be connected to MPS-RGBC-4 controllers (sold separately). For versatile mounting options, they come with two mounting clamps with rubber inserts for four different sizes. The black powersports speakers have 1.5″, 1.75″, 1.875″ and 2″ clamps while the white marine speakers have 2”, 2.25″, 2.5, and 2.75″ sized clamps. The speakers can also be rotated and repositioned for optimal sound performance. Available in 6.5” or 8” sizes in white marine (MPS-65WCSRGB, MPS-8WCSRGB) or black powersports (MPS-65CSRGB, MPS-8CSRGB) options.

Product Specifications:

● Woofer: 6.5” or 8” polypropylene

● Tweeter: 20mm PEI (Polyetherimide)

● Impedance: 4 ohms

● Crossover: 6db passive

● Freq response: 60Hz to 20 KHz

● SPL: 90 dB

● Power handling:

RMS – 75 watts, Peak – 150 watts (6.5”)

RMS – 80 watts, Peak – 160 watts (8”)

● Sold as a pair

High-Power Class D Micro-Amplifiers:

Metra PowerSports is also introducing three new IPX6 rated micro-amplifiers designed for harsh environments. The two, four and five channel amplifiers are bridgeable to provide more flexibility and have an impressive power rating. The full range class D circuit designs using IR controller/pre-driver chipset technology provides the best performance in their category and are not prone to channel crosstalk or FM interference. Waterproof connections and terminations are equally important for these powersports amplifiers. The input side of the amplifier has an 8’ cable with an IP68 connector that is designed to plug directly into the MPS-BTK1 Bluetooth Controller (sold separately). For use without the MPS-BTK1, the amplifiers come with a pigtail that allows the user to connect any radio or Bluetooth controller with an RCA output. The power cables are 8’ long with a waterproof fuse holder to reach any battery location, whether it be in a side-by-side, ATV, UTV, boat or motorcycle.

Product Specifications:

● 2 Channel Amplifier, MPS-AMP200-2D

200 x 2 @ 4 ohms 560 x 1 @ 4 ohms

● 4 Channel Amplifier, MPS-AMP125-4D

125 x 4 @ 4 ohms 350 x 2 @ 4 ohms

● 5 Channel Amplifier, MPS-AMP850-5D

80×4+220×1 @4 ohms 125×4+350×1@2ohms

RMS Power @ 2 Ohms:

14.4V,<1% T.H.D 175Wx4CH, 280Wx2CH, 125Wx4CH+350W

RMS Power @ 4 Ohms:

14.4V,<1% T.H.D 125Wx4CH, 200Wx2CH, 80Wx4CH+220W

RMS Power @ 4 Ohms Bridge:

14.4V,<1% T.H.D 350Wx2CH, 560Wx1CH, 250Wx2CH (F&R)

Extreme LED Halo Headlights for Polaris RZR/General:

Super-bright LEDs will make trail riding safer with added visibility compared to standard factory headlights. Metra PowerSports’ replacement headlights feature CREE XTE LED chip technology for a powerful 4,800 lumens high beam and 3,600 lumens low beam with a 60-watt halo ring. For extra customization, the MPS-RZ1RGB has white, red, green, pink and RGB halo colors with 121 different flashing patterns and millions of color combinations. The RGB colors on the halo ring and flashing modes are controlled wirelessly with a Bluetooth app controller via any smartphone. It has black housing and a black reflector. The MPS-RZ1LEDH has a single-color white angel eye halo controlled by the trigger wire, with black housing and a chrome reflector. Both models are easy to install, use the existing harness and mounts, and require no modifications of the vehicle.

Polaris Applications*:

● 2014-2016 RZR XP 1000

● 2014-2016 RZR XP 4 1000

● 2015-2016 RZR 900

● 2016 RZR XP TURBO

● 2016 RZR XP 4 TURBO

● 2016-2017 General 1000

Rollbar Mounts

To mount aftermarket horizontal lightbars, auxiliary lights or safety flags onto rollbars, Metra PowerSports is introducing three new mounts in 3”, 1 3/16” and 2” sizes; the MPS-C02, MPS-C03 and MPS-C04. These mounts are made from high-strength billet aluminum that will never rust and have a durable crinkle coat finish to withstand the harshest weather conditions. They come with rubber inserts that allow the clamp to be held steadfast while protecting the mounting surface. The mounts provide precision alignment with 360 degrees of custom adjustability and work with most LED lightbars that have 6mm/8mm mounting bolts. The diameter sizes offered fit most bull bars or roll cages on Rhino, Polaris RZR, Teryx, CAN-AM or Jeep applications.

Light Brackets for ATVs, UTVs and Off-road Applications

Metra PowerSports is offering three new universal light brackets allowing for mounting aftermarket lightbars onto the bull bar, front bumper, hood, windshield or roll cage of off-road powersports applications. An installer-friendly design is engineered for a direct and easy bolt-on installation without any drilling, cutting or modifications. These brackets have high-carbon stamped steel material with a durable, weather-resistant black crinkle coat finish. Seven vehicle-specific light brackets are also being introduced with the same durable construction and crinkle powder coating. For ultimate performance, Heise LED Lightbars are recommended, but these brackets will work with a variety of aftermarket lighting brands.

Universal Light Brackets:

MPS-B01 8″ Universal Light Bracket

MPS-B02 22″ Universal Light Bracket

MPS-B03 32″ Universal Light Bracket

Vehicle-Specific Light Brackets:

MPS-B05 Side Pillar Light Brackets Polaris RZR 900

MPS-B06 Side Pillar Light Brackets Polaris RZR 1000

MPS-B07 Side Pillar Light Brackets Yamaha YXZ 1000R

MPS-B08 Roof Light Brackets for 40″-42″ Bar Yamaha YXZ 1000R

MPS-B09 Roll Cage Light Bar BRKT RZR XP1000 Stock Roll cage

MPS-B10 Roll Cage Light Bar BRKT CAN-AM x3 2017 Stock Roll

MPS-B11 Side Pillar Light Brackets Polaris 2013-2017 Ranger, 2011-2017 RZR 570, 800, 900, 1000, XP and 4.

Metra PowerSports offers a 1 year limited warranty on products purchased from authorized resellers. See all of the new products at SEMA in the Metra Electronics main booth 11629 (North Hall) and with the off-road, truck and powersports accessories at booth 37011 in the South Hall Upper Level.

Visit MetraPowerSports.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

