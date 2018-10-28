Tint World Grand Opening in Riverhead, NY

RIVERHEAD, NY (10.29.2018) – Tint World celebrated the Grand Opening of the new Riverhead location on Sunday, October 21st.

Matt Gonzalez, Trent Partners VP of 12volt, related “I had the pleasure of attending the grand opening of Tint World Riverhead. This new store is an exciting addition to the Long Island marketplace as the far eastern portion of Long Island has been starved for a go to mobile electronic specialist for quite awhile.”

Kevin McEvoy at the Riverhead location offered to 12volt News “We are very excited to offer our products and services to consumers in this area. Our wide selection of car audio, rims,LED lighting, security us in-vehicle safety and connectivity adds a strong selection of products to our window tinting category. Across the board we are offering 5 Star products and services to our customers.”

Continuing, Gonzalez stated “Customers see the Riverhead Tint World location is special the minute they open the door. The showroom is terrific. We rep Kicker and Viper products and both brands are spotlighted in the showroom.”

Concluding, McEvoy stated “The remote start season is upon us as the witches of the North are headed this way and we are ready.”

This is the second location for owner Tom Kjaer as he already owns and operates the already successful Medford, NY (also Suffolk county Long Island) location.

Visit tintworld.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

