JVC Re-Launches YouTube Channel with Informative Videos Suited for Professionals and End Users

LONG BEACH, CA (10.29.2018) – JVC Mobile Entertainment announced it has re-launched its YouTube channel to become a more informative resource for professionals as well as end users. Previously, the channel featured consumer-centric promotional videos that focused more on lifestyle. With the new format, videos will target product specifics and direct user benefit.

“We want all of our social media outreach to be more beneficial,” said Adam Ortiz, training manager for JVC Mobile Entertainment and host for the video series. “Retailers, and even consumers, use video today to get their news and information. We build a lot of technology and sound quality elements into all our products, which you would only learn about if you saw our brochures or drilled down into our website. Now we can communicate that valuable information in a way that really informs and educates the viewer.”

Videos on the YouTube channel will primarily focus on a single product per video. Each will describe the product’s use and go into detail on the box contents including all manuals, fasteners and harnesses. Based on the product, videos may also describe specific features such as adjusting sound characteristics, accessing lesser-used functions or personalizing the user interface.

The YouTube channel currently contains 13 newly created videos covering most of JVC’s in-car multimedia receivers. New videos will be added as products are introduced. See all the videos and subscribe to the YouTube channel at youtube.com/jvcmobileentertainment

For more information on JVC Mobile Entertainment, visit mobile.jvc.com.

