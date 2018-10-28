All-New 2019 Silverado and Sierra Offer Industry-First, App-Equipped KICKER System as Option

STILLWATER, OK (10.29.2018) – In what is an industry-first for the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and 2019 GMC Sierra, KICKER Performance Audio has provided them with an app-equipped, complete audio system as an option when purchasing the vehicle at the dealership. As part of the system, consumers can make their music truly personal with KICKER’s exclusive 4.0 amplifier with digital signal processing (DSP) and accompanying FlexTune app for connected devices. FlexTune links to the KICKER-equipped system from the listener’s device via Bluetooth LE to add bass or increase the clarity, allowing simple adjustments using the graphic five-band EQ or choosing any presets for easy recall.

A 2019 GMC Sierra featuring the full-size truck KICKER Audio system will be unveiled to the 2018 SEMA Show viewing audience and the world Tuesday, October 30, at 11 a.m. in the KICKER Audio booth (number 11861), located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall. For the Show’s entirety, the exclusive audio system will be a working part of KICKER’s demo vehicle in the brand’s booth.

Available with the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra and covered under manufacturer’s warranty, KICKER will offer a complete audio system featuring a custom-fit, powered subwoofer enclosure and the computer-optimized, DSP amplifier powering the full-range door speakers, allowing tuning through the FlexTune app for Apple or Android devices. As a second audio option, KICKER will also make available the 10-inch, 200-watt powered subwoofer system by itself, adding bass to the factory sound. All high-efficiency components feature very low power draw from the electrical system and mount discreetly for ample legroom and cargo space.

KICKER FlexTune works seamlessly with connected devices to personalize sound, with the ability to save a single personal preset profile or infinite number of profiles. It features the variable, five-band parametric equalizer with 12dB of attenuation per channel, remote subwoofer level knob and adjustable center-channel knob, all Bluetooth LE-enabled and completely wireless.

Visit kicker.com for more.

