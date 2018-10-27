KICKER to Host Unveilings and Celebrities during 2018 SEMA Show

STILLWATER, USA – KICKER announces a booth filled with world premieres, custom vehicles and celebrity appearances at the 2018 SEMA Show, October 30-November 2 in Las Vegas. KICKER will be located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall, booth number 11861.

Returning to the KICKER Booth for 2018, Kindig-It Design is unveiling a one-off Hummer H2, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Television stars of Velocity’s “Bitchin’ Rides”, Dave Kindig and Kevin “Kev Dogg” Schiele will be on-site, as will a full Velocity film crew to cover the event.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, KICKER and GM executives will unveil several exciting innovations, available as options in the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. KICKER will offer a complete audio system in both truck models, featuring KICKER’s computer-optimized, DSP amplifier built to power the full-range door speakers. As a second option, KICKER will also make available a separate 10-inch, 200-watt powered subwoofer system, adding bass to the factory sound. As part of the system and an automotive industry first, consumers can make their music truly personal with KICKER’s exclusive FlexTune app for connected devices, allowing them basic tuning control.

The all-new 2019 GMC Sierra will also highlight its MultiPro Tailgate System, now featuring KICKER Audio as another industry-first, exclusive option available at dealerships. The system features a 100-watt amplifier and Bluetooth antenna, four-inch weatherproof coaxial speakers, 3.5mm audio jack and charging USB plug. Great for play or on the job, the system automatically deactivates when the tailgate is lifted.

KICKER Powersports partner SSV Works will feature a custom Textron Wildcat XX, equipped with custom SSV Works enclosures and more than 500 watts powering eight-inch KICKER CompRT thin subwoofers. Also featured the booth, GoodGuys Gold Award-winning shop SicChops is bringing a 1961 VW Bus, complete with four KICKER Hideaway compact powered subwoofers, KX-Series amplifier and elite Q- Series component speakers.

To make the SEMA experience even more exciting, KICKER has packed the booth with celebrity signings. On Wednesday from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., the Mod Kids USA elite kart-racing team stops by the KICKER booth to meet dirt-track fans. Then from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., the stars of Discovery Channel’s “Street Outlaws” will be at the KICKER booth. Chuck “Death Trap” Seitsinger, Ryan “Fireball” Martin and Jeff Lutz will meet fans and sign autographs.

On Thursday, more “Street Outlaws” come by the booth, starting with Farmtruck and AZN from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Then from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Justin “Big Chief” Shearer, Shawn “Murder Nova” Ellington and “Daddy Dave” Comstock will be shaking hands and signing autographs.

More than 40 elite builders throughout the show have KICKER gear as their audio partner of choice. Weaver Customs, Kindig-It Designs, Classic Car Studio and RMD Garage are among the world-class vehicles that feature KICKER audio products in their builds this year.

Full event details are available on the SEMA Show web page at www.semashow.com.

Share this:



Tweet

