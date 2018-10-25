SCOSCHE Industries to Showcase New Consumer Technology, PowerSports and Car Audio Products at 2018 SEMA and AAPEX Shows

LAS VEGAS, NV (10.26.2018) – SCOSCHE – (pronounced skōsh/skohsh) Industries, innovators of award-winning consumer technology, powersports, car audio products and accessories will be introducing new products across the board at the upcoming SEMA and AAPEX Shows in Las Vegas, Nev. Visit Scosche at SEMA in Booth #11717, North Hall of the Convention Center, and at AAPEX in Booth# 5542, Level 2 at the Sands Expo Center, for a demonstration of these and other innovative Scosche products.

The MagicMount Charge Direct Fit Qi-Wireless Charging Solutions join the Scosche range of MagicMount Pro Charge Wireless Charging window, dash and vent-mounted options. Scosche is adding to the growing line of Direct Fit vehicle make- and model-specific options, which now includes Toyota Tacoma and Tesla 3, as well as a universal version. The Universal version was selected by TWICE for a 2018 Very Important Product (VIP) Award.

The MagicMount Charge Direct Fit combines the latest (and safest) Qi Wireless Charging technology with the #1 U.S. mount brand. It provides up to 10W of charging power, supports Apple and Samsung Fast Charge, and holds your device securely with powerful, 100% device-safe Neodymium magnets. Qi-Certified for compatibility with current and future Qi-enabled devices, the Direct Fit includes advanced safety features such as foreign object detection.

Building on the success of the BaseClamp and TerraClamp lines of powersports mounts, Scosche will be debuting their latest addition, Terra2Clamps. Built from heavy duty resin and rust-free stainless steel hardware, Terra2Clamps, come in two sizes, which can be adjusted to accommodate a range of diameters from 1 to 3.5 inches. Designed to securely mount everything from a phone to a fire extinguisher to ATVs, UTVs, PWCs, boats, bikes and motorcycles, Terra2Clamps are adaptable, adjustable and fordable.

As the innovator of in-dash vehicle integration products, Scosche introduced the first generation of Integrated TouchScreen Control (ITC) installation kits in 2012. This year Scosche is excited to introduce the first kits to include a dual, full-color touchscreen system to control the vehicle’s HVAC, as well as other vehicle technology systems and convenience features. The kit requires no complex programming or cutting of any of the OEM wiring in the vehicle during installation.

The latest Scosche ITC line is comprised of:

The Integrated Car series kits contain touch panel control or Digital Display Retention Interfaces.

The Link Series Interfaces offer all information necessary to keep the vehicle fully operable when the radio is upgraded to an aftermarket model, including steering wheel controls retention.

The Link+ Series adds features like amplifier retention, reverse camera retention, and/or USB retention. Amplifier add-ons for select European vehicles allow you to keep your SKU mix in check, so you stock the right balance of interfaces and amplifier upgrades.

