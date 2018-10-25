GMC MultiPro Tailgate with KICKER Now Exclusive for All-New 2019 Sierra

The GMC MultiPro Tailgate System featuring KICKER Audio will be unveiled to the 2018 SEMA Show viewing audience Tuesday, October 30, at 11 a.m. in the KICKER Audio booth (number 11861), located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall. For the Show’s entirety, the tailgate and exclusive audio system will be a working part of KICKER’s 2019 Sierra demo vehicle in the brand’s booth.“KICKER is excited to bring this dynamic, exterior-listening audio system to GMC trucks and consumers,” said Joe Gross, KICKER Automotive OEM Director of Sales. “We feel it will completely change the way a consumer will make use of the truck bed and tailgate.” Available on all-new GMC Sierra SLT, AT4 and Denali, the new audio version of the MultiPro Tailgate System connects to personal devices via Bluetooth, playing through two, 4-inch weatherproof coaxial drivers independent from the interior audio system to bring the music outside and around the truck. It is a low-current-draw system made to play outside for hours. The system is rugged and ready for any weather, heavily field-tested and proven to withstand the elements. Consumers can expect a tough
tailgate with full structural integrity for regular truck use, including the ability to accept OEM-certified light kits. The weather-worthy electronics inside are further protected by a long-lasting ABS custom baffle that is fully gasketed to prevent seeping moisture or dirt. The integrated T-harness, connectors and plugs are completely weather-resistant to further protect the system.
Additionally, a tilt switch is implemented into the system, allowing for the tailgate’s audio power to automatically stop when it is in a closed position so the listener doesn’t have to worry with on/off buttons or battery issues.
The one-amp USB port will charge a phone, and it will also accept and play any audio from a USB memory stick.
Visit kicker.com and gmc.com for more.
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.