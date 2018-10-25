GMC MultiPro Tailgate with KICKER Now Exclusive for All-New 2019 Sierra

– Exclusive to the all-new 2019 GMC Sierra, the industry-first MultiPro Tailgate made with KICKER Performance Audio provides the perfect vibe for the party or job site. Designed to turn on and off automatically when the gate is raised or lowered, this independent 100-watt, exterior audio system comes with a pair of weatherproof speakers and compact amp, a charging USB port, a 3.5mm audio jack and full Bluetooth compatibility. KICKER Audio is the newest addition to GMC’s six-way MultiPro tailgate created to make loading, unloading and accessing the cargo box easier.

The GMC MultiPro Tailgate System featuring KICKER Audio will be unveiled to the 2018 SEMA Show viewing audience Tuesday, October 30, at 11 a.m. in the KICKER Audio booth (number 11861), located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall. For the Show’s entirety, the tailgate and exclusive audio system will be a working part of KICKER’s 2019 Sierra demo vehicle in the brand’s booth.

tailgate with full structural integrity for regular truck use, including the ability to accept OEM-certified light kits. The weather-worthy electronics inside are further protected by a long-lasting ABS custom baffle that is fully gasketed to prevent seeping moisture or dirt. The integrated T-harness, connectors and plugs are completely weather-resistant to further protect the system.

Additionally, a tilt switch is implemented into the system, allowing for the tailgate’s audio power to automatically stop when it is in a closed position so the listener doesn’t have to worry with on/off buttons or battery issues.

The one-amp USB port will charge a phone, and it will also accept and play any audio from a USB memory stick.

Visit kicker.com and gmc.com for more.

