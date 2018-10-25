DEI Strengthens Digital Team with the Hire of Jason Pokines as Social Media Specialist

AVON LAKE, OH (10.26.2018) – Design Engineering, Inc. has announced the addition of Jason Pokines as the company’s new Social Media Specialist. The new position was filled in early October to strengthen DEI’s digital / social media / e-commerce team with a more strategic approach to customer engagement, branding, and sales.Pokines will be responsible for developing social media campaigns supported by analytics across multiple platforms to enhance DEI’s complete line of heat control and sound insulation products – DEI, Boom Mat, CryO2 and Radiator Relief. Additionally, he will work with the company’s web manager, marketing, and graphics team to develop a social media strategy to integrate and improve content development and engagement for multiple markets including: automotive aftermarket, 12 volt/Car Audio, powersports, marine, and commercial/industrial channels for print and digital.
Prior to his new position at DEI he worked as a marketing coordinator for RW Beckett Corporation, an Ohio-based market leader in oil-fired home heating, and as a UI/UX designer with OverDrive, Inc., a worldwide digital reading platform for libraries and schools. As graduate of The University of Akron with a B.A. in Studio Arts, he has excellent graphic design and print production skills from over a decade of experience working with the latest digital, video and graphic design software tools. He also holds a certificate in Entrepreneurship from Lorain County Community College.
As an avid car and race enthusiast, Pokines currently serves as Chairman of the autocross program and member of the Board for the Neohio Region of the Sports Car Club of America.Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tom Miller, stated, “We are very fortunate to have someone with Jason’s unique blend of design capability and technical knowledge to join our team. He is a quick problem solver and has hit the ground running in preparation for the show season. To have someone with a passion for all things automotive coupled with his exhaustive design and technical skill set is a huge win for DEI.”
For more information, please contact Tom Miller at 800-264-9472, or email Miller at TMiller@DesignEngineering.com
Visit www.DesignEngineering.com for more.
