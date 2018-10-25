DEI Strengthens Digital Team with the Hire of Jason Pokines as Social Media Specialist

AVON LAKE, OH (10.26.2018) – Design Engineering, Inc. has announced the addition of Jason Pokines as the company’s new Social Media Specialist. The new position was filled in early October to strengthen DEI’s digital / social media / e-commerce team with a more strategic approach to customer engagement, branding, and sales.

Prior to his new position at DEI he worked as a marketing coordinator for RW Beckett Corporation, an Ohio-based market leader in oil-fired home heating, and as a UI/UX designer with OverDrive, Inc., a worldwide digital reading platform for libraries and schools. As graduate of The University of Akron with a B.A. in Studio Arts, he has excellent graphic design and print production skills from over a decade of experience working with the latest digital, video and graphic design software tools. He also holds a certificate in Entrepreneurship from Lorain County Community College.

As an avid car and race enthusiast, Pokines currently serves as Chairman of the autocross program and member of the Board for the Neohio Region of the Sports Car Club of America.

For more information, please contact Tom Miller at 800-264-9472, or email Miller at TMiller@DesignEngineering.com

Visit www.DesignEngineering.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

