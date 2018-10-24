Rockford Fosgate Pushes the ecoPUNCH Plug & Play Envelope with New Concept at 2018 SEMA Show

TEMPE, Ariz. – Oct. 25, 2018 – Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is proud to announce its next generation Plug & Play OEM upgrade audio solution. Designed to work with factory audio systems, Rockford will debut its new ecoPUNCH concept system in a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek, custom built by Bill Garrison, during the 2018 SEMA Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from Oct. 30 – Nov. 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth N11839.

“Today’s vehicles are global designs, meant to work for all markets,” explained Dan Vandenbergh, Rockford Managing Director – OEM. “Rockford’s engineered solutions enable the creation of market-specific premium audio systems, validated to global standards. To this end, our new Plug & Play concept offers solutions for every stage of vehicle integration, including factories, second stage operations, ports, and auto dealerships.”

Innovations featured in the new ecoPUNCH concept system include a scalable Plug & Play 5-channel DSP amplifier (300-watt when installed at factory or port, additional output when upgraded at auto dealerships), drop-in upgraded speakers for select locations, and higher-end drop-in front component speakers and under-floor subwoofer system kits for auto dealership upgrades.

“Our ecoPUNCH philosophy is an economical upgradeable system which utilizes existing audio components, is easy to install, and provides for a noticeably superior upgrade,” added Vandenbergh. “This system is targeted to virtually all makes and models, so we ask manufacturers to contact us to see how we can improve their projects.”

For more information on Rockford Fosgate, please visit www.rockfordfosgate.com.

