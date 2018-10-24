KICKER Joins The Cube at 2018 MWSPL World Finals

STILLWATER, USA – KICKER will be live and supporting the Midwest SPL World Finals, held at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia October 27-28. It will be the second straight year that KICKER has involved its brand with the MWSPL main event.



KICKER is also attending the event to support its marketing associate JY Power. The lithium-battery manufacturer continues to impress show- goers with “The Cube” – the 60,000-watt SPL vehicle sporting 40 KICKER 15-inch L7 square subwoofers and more than 160 KICKER marine coaxial speakers. The Cube is widely recognized as one of the loudest demo vehicles in the country.

The Finals will feature several unique facets to the three-day event. In addition to traditional head-to-head SPL competition, MWSPL features a “List Race” that allows competitors to directly challenge others in their class. KICKER is sponsoring awards for this unique competition style.

After the competition has ended for the day, a competitor’s party with costume contest and casino night are also planned. Record turnout is expected.

“It’s a way to give back to the competitors,” MWSPL founder Steve Stern noted.

In continuing its support of car-stereo competition across the country, KICKER also was involved at the combined Car Audio Championships and USACi World Finals earlier in this month.

Consumers can visit www.midwestspl.com/finals online for additional details.

