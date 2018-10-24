AudioControl Announces SEMA Debut with Booth in Performance Pavilion and Offsite Training

Seattle, WA, October 25, 2018 – AudioControl (audiocontrol.com) makers of innovative high-performance audio solutions for the residential, commercial and automotive markets will be exhibiting at the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas October 30th – November 2nd.

AudioControl will be a destination for attendees in the Performance Pavilion just south of South Hall, booth 51204. AudioControl has been the definitive manufacturer of car audio signal processors, amplifiers and OEM system interface solutions for the automotive aftermarket for over 40 years.

Unmatched Excitement

AudioControl will be showcasing their ACM amplifiers at SEMA, which are loaded with features and deliver superb sound quality for any system design, yet amazingly are only 1 ½ -inches in height! AudioControl’s patent pending modular configurable ACM system concept enables installers to bring together a number of amplifiers in various configurations, allowing a greater number of audio channels to be created and neatly housed beneath a CP1 cover plate. ACM Series amps can be mounted with controls oriented up or down, and reversible cover plates allow flexible mounting options when paired with AudioControl DM series DSP processors or when using multiple ACM Series amplifiers in confined spaces. Also at SEMA, AudioControl will show their new DM-RTA, which combines the functionality of an Oscilloscope, Voltage Meter, RTA, SPL Meter and Polarity Checker, giving car audio installers the most versatile tool for delivering superior sound even in the most challenging vehicles. The AudioControl DM-RTA is the first ever device to combine these features into a single solution.

Factory Trained

AudioControl’s Director of Mobile Audio Chris Bennett, along with support from Bryan Schmitt, Josh White and Ada Ehdaivand will be offering offsite training seminars open to anyone wishing to learn more about AudioControl products and services. These courses will cover proper use of the DM-RTA, DSP tuning and fabrication. The training will be held on November 1st, from 6:30-9:30 PM at Industry Auto Design, 6265 South Valley View Blvd. Suite F in Las Vegas. Attendees can register for the training HERE.

Of course it is exciting to have the AudioControl brand exhibiting under the bright lights at SEMA,” stated Bennett. “We are excited to bring our amazing lineup of products along with our demo car to entice attendees during the event.”

PLEASE VISIT AUDIOCONTROL AUTOMOTIVE AUDIO SOLUTIONS AT SEMA 2018, BOOTH 51204 PERFORMANCE PAVILLION (South of South Hall)

Share this:



Tweet

