Stinger Announces Complete 2-Channel Upgrade Kit for Harley-Davidson

CLEARWATER, FL (10.24.2018) – Stinger is now shipping the complete two-channel audio upgrade kit exclusively for Harley-Davidson motorcycles. As the first aftermarket kit in the 12V market, this comprehensive bundle includes everything you need to transform the sound on your 1998-2013 Harley-Davidson Touring Motorcycle from standard to supersonic.

Stinger’s aftermarket SVTHD9813KIT kit starts with two oversized speakers that fit inside your motorcycle’s fairing. By replacing the factory speakers with the premium co-axial Phoenix Gold 6.5” speakers, and included adapters, riders will get increased output and an extended low-frequency response that pounds home a deeper, more resonant bass sound.

A powerful 350 watt two-channel Power Sports amplifier, included with the installation kit, delivers smooth, strong sound, and connects to the source unit with the included 1.5-foot audiophile-grade, two-channel interconnect. The amplifier is IPX-4/5 rated for a solid connection, even in a turbulent environment, and is compact to fit inside the fairing with room to spare.

The handle bar radio control interface allows for the factory mounted handle bar controls to be retained, the unit is pre-programed and is plug-and-play. Just connect to the aftermarket radio and easily control the radio without taking your hands off the handle bars. Also included is the custom radio mounting kit to make the system look better than if it had been installed at the factory. Speaking of the aftermarket radio, the kit includes a pre-wired installation harness (requires no cutting of any factory wires), two options of frames for the aftermarket radio, a hinged and tinted/UV protective cover or a frame with no cover, so you can decide which option suits your style best.

With this two-channel upgrade kit for Street Glide, Road Glide or Electra Glide models of 1998-2013 Harley-Davidson tour models with factory installed audio systems) Harley-Davidson motorcycles, riders have a curated way to ramp up their sound system with exclusive products from Stinger, Phoenix Gold and PAC, and are protected by a 3 year warranty. The kit is available now from authorized Stinger dealers at $699.99 MSRP.

Visit stingerelectronics.com/catalog/power-sports/ for more.

