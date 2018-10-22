Tint World Receives Sixth Franchise Times Top 200+ Ranking

“This type of recognition is a testament to the hard work that our franchisees, as well as the home office team, put in day in and day out,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “We’ve experienced so much growth and this wouldn’t be possible without their commitment to our systems and dedication to the Tint World family.”
The Franchise Times Top 200+ list is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States by global system-wide sales, based on the previous year’s performance. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort each year that results in the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.“We’ve opened seven stores here in the United States since July alone, along with our first of several locations in the United Arab Emirates,” Bonfiglio said. “We’re also on pace to open more than 20 more locations over the next three to six months. We’ve noticed that prospective franchisees are interested in owning bigger stores and multiple locations that are basically turnkey operations, so we’ve dedicated as much as possible to innovation and creating new systems to help them achieve just that. It’s a great time to be a part of the Tint World family.” Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.
Visit www.tintworld.com for more.
