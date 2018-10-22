Tint World Receives Sixth Franchise Times Top 200+ Ranking

– Tint World Automotive Styling Center has been named to the Franchise Times Top 200+ list for 2018, marking the sixth year the company has been named as one of the top performing U.S.-based franchise brands.

“This type of recognition is a testament to the hard work that our franchisees, as well as the home office team, put in day in and day out,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. “We’ve experienced so much growth and this wouldn’t be possible without their commitment to our systems and dedication to the Tint World family.”

The Franchise Times Top 200+ list is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States by global system-wide sales, based on the previous year’s performance. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort each year that results in the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

Visit www.tintworld.com for more.

