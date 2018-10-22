Earthquake Sound Releases PowerHouse Amplifiers

HAYWARD, CA (10.23.2018) – Made for serious audio competitions, the Earthquake Sound PowerHouse line of amplifiers deliver far beyond expectations with blazing performance, intelligent design, and unique features that are second to none. The Class “J” PH5000W/D1 operates in the range of 95% efficiency and delivers 5000 watts max of power with ease to help you annihilate your competition.
PH5000W/D1 (Click image to visit product page)
PowerHouse Class “J” amps can run hard all day without breaking a sweat. Heat-sink designs, larger input and output terminals, and precise fine tuning have put these reigning champions in an untouchable category. The meticulously designed heat-sink evenly distributes heat from the amplifier so the amp stays extraordinarily efficient and cool. The PH5000W/D1 integrates innovative and unique features such as a remote bass control, precise frequency selector crossover, 0-180° degree phase shift adjustments, speaker & RCA level inputs, and built-in variable filters. The PH500WD/1 amp runs in mono mode and is capable of powering up multiple subwoofers. They boast killer cosmetics and a superior technological design.
earthquakesound.com
The PowerHouse series amplifiers by Earthquake Sound are crafted for those enthusiasts who have power hungry setups. When competition day comes and your systems need that extra bit of power, look no further because PowerHouse amps will lead you to victory.
