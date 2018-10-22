AudioControl Hosts ‘Train in the Rain’ at Seattle Area Headquarters

SEATLLE, WA (10.23.2018) – AudioControl (audiocontrol.com) makers of innovative high-performance audio solutions for the residential, commercial and automotive markets recently hosted an educational event at their headquarters dubbed ‘Train in the Rain,’ paying homage to the Pacific Northwest’s infamously grey October weather. AudioControl welcomed over 60 attendees who were treated to listening sessions in two demo cars (a Mercedes Benz GLK and a Kia Optima) as well as training sessions pertaining to OEM integration techniques and the capabilities of the new DM-RTA audio calibration tool.

OEM Upgrades

From line output converters to signal processors and amplifiers, AudioControl has long led the way in providing sophisticated solutions for OEM audio upgrades. Because OEM systems are ever-changing, a roundtable discussion covering latest techniques was a valuable portion of the ‘Train in the Rain’ initiative.

DM-RTA

The AudioControl DM-RTA is a sophisticated yet compact module containing powerful analysis software designed to provide installers with the features of a fully functioning Oscilloscope, Voltage Meter, RTA, SPL Meter and Polarity Checker. Because installers are often on-the-go and in cramped spaces when building a car audio system, the DM-RTA was designed to be light weight, compact and durable. Input/output options are staggering, including balanced XLR inputs, phono and RCA style unbalanced inputs as well as speaker level inputs designed to make OEM audio system interface a snap. Digital outputs include Optical, COAX and USB. The DM-RTA is powered by a 5-hour rechargeable battery so that it can be effortlessly deployed anywhere.

“What an amazing turnout we had here at the factory,” said Chris Bennett, AudioControl’s Director of Mobile Audio. “Everyone that attended was really engaged in each segment of the event and took away a great deal of information pertaining to AudioControl’s solution-based products. We can’t wait to do this again!”

Visit AudioControl Automotive Audio Solutions at SEMA 2018, booth 51204 Performance Pavillion (South of South Hall)

Visit audiocontrol.com for more.

