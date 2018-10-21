Metra to Introduce New Aftermarket Lights and Accessories for Jeep at SEMA Show

HOLLY HILL, FL (10.22.2018) – Metra Electronics will debut new Jeep accessories from Heise LED Lighting and iBEAM Vehicle Safety Systems at the 2018 SEMA Show. “Recognizing the desire for Jeep owners to customize their vehicles, we’ve engineered accessories for more Jeep models, from the new JL to older Wrangler applications,” stated Jason Anderson, VP of Product Development at Metra Electronics.

New Jeep products for the 2018 SEMA Show include Jeep Wrangler side mirror cover LED lights and a spare tire LED brake light from Heise. For retrofitting older Jeeps, trucks and classic cars, Heise is also introducing 4×6” and 5×7” LED replacement headlights in black or silver. Heise will debut accessories specifically designed for the new 2018-up* JL that include light post mounts and lightbar brackets. For Jeep Wrangler JK models, two hood mount brackets will be available for 10” and 20” lightbars. To mount a reverse camera to the spare tire on Jeep Wrangler 2007-2017 models and the 2018 Jeep JK*, iBEAM is introducing a versatile spare tire mounting bracket with a reverse camera. For radio replacement, Metra’s new TubroKits will include two new options for older Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee models.

The HE-JKMR upgrades side mirror covers with integrated running lights and turn signals for improved visibility and awareness. The HE-JWSTL replaces the spare tire light with a higher output brake light that mounts to the factory hub behind the spare wheel and connects to the brake light circuit. The 85 LEDs behind a tinted lens provide a more uniformed light output, compared with other brake lights on the market which use fewer and larger LEDs, resulting in a spotty beam pattern. Both of Heise’s new solutions provide an easy upgrade with big results for Jeep Wrangler 2007-2018 (excluding JL)* models. Available soon.

HE-JKMR Side Mirror Cover Lights Product Specifications

● Jeep Wrangler 2007-2018 (excluding JL)*

● (9) 3-watt white and (2) 1-watt amber LED Lights

● Integrated running lights and turn signals

HE-JWSTL Spare Tire Light Product Specifications

● Jeep Wrangler 2007-2018 (excluding JL)*

● (85) 1-watt LED lights

● Tinted lens for uniform light output

Jeep Wrangler JL 2018-up* Post Mount and Lightbar Brackets:

New light mounting solutions for Jeep Wrangler JL 2018-up* models are the first of their kind by Heise for the new JL. The JL pillar lightbar bracket (HE-JLAPB) uses anti-sway hardware specifically designed by Heise to prevent the weight of the lightbar from causing the bracket to move left and right. It is designed for a 50” straight Heise lightbar and incorporates two mounting locations for cube LED or working lights on each side. The HE-JLPMLB post mount has Heise LED cube light mounting options for the side or hood of the vehicle. The introduction of these new accessories allows 2018-up* Jeep JL owners to customize their ride with Heise LED lights. Available soon.

Heise is introducing hood mount lightbar brackets for the 2007-2018* Jeep Wrangler JK. These lightbar brackets are designed for a 10” lightbar (HE-JKHM1) or 20” lightbar (HE-JKHM2). All of Heise’s mounting brackets feature powder-coated 7 gauge steel and include gaskets and mounting hardware. Available soon.

5×7” and 4×6” LED Replacement Headlights:

Heise is introducing new LED replacement headlights in 5×7” (HE-5X7B1 Black, HE-5X7S1 Silver) and 4×6” (HE-4X6B1 Black, HE-4X6S1 Silver) sizes, commonly used to retrofit older Jeeps, trucks and classic cars. The headlights will be available in black or silver with a 3,500 lumens high beam and 2,400 lumens low beam. Available soon.

The iBEAM TE-AJPKT is designed for Jeep Wrangler 2007-2017 models and the 2018 Jeep JK*, fitting a wide range of spare tire setups. This bendable bracket is versatile, adapting to different configurations so installers can set the ideal viewing angle for a variety of factory and aftermarket spare tires. It allows 110 degrees of swing, side by side with an additional 2 ½ inches of travel at the head of the bracket. The base can also be adjusted on the spare tire bolts with 5 inches of height, allowing for different arrangements. The included camera has a wide diagonal viewing angle of 170 degrees that provides better driver visibility and reduces blind spots day or night, with 0.6 LUX night vision. To keep up with the active Jeep driver, iBEAM has engineered a durable steel bracket design and paired it with a high-quality metal and water-resistant IP67 rated camera housing. Available soon.

TE-AJPKT Product Specifications

Bracket

● 110 degrees of left to right slide

● 2 ½ inches of lift at the top of the bracket

● 5 inches of additional lift at the base of the bracket

● Head of bracket is bendable for angle adjustment

Camera

● 170-degree field of diagonal view

● IP67 rating

● High-quality metal housing

● 0.6 LUX night vision

Radio Replacement TurboKits for Jeep

Metra Electronics will display two new TurboKits for older model Jeeps at the SEMA Show. The 95-6549 is designed for Jeep Wrangler 1997-2002 models with Double-DIN radio installations and includes a complete center dash panel for a factory look and fit. The 95-6546B is designed for Jeep Grand Cherokee 1999-2004 models with Double-DIN radio installations. Both kits feature high-quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit and are proudly made in the USA. Both kits are in stock and shipping.

See MetraOnline.com for up-to-date, vehicle specific information.

