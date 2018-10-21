2019 CE Dealer Show & Sale will Return to the Golden Nugget

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (10.22.2018) – DAS Companies, Inc. is pleased to announce the return of its annual Consumer Electronics Dealer Show and Sale, April 3-4, 2019, held at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Celebrating its 37th year, the 2019 Consumer Electronics Dealer Show, a dealer-only event will feature informative seminars, relationship building activities, special show-only opportunities, prizes and more.
We expect the show floor will represent over 50 brands providing one-on-one opportunities for all attendees representing our 12V dealer community, opportunities to view the latest technologies and trends.
“We continue to create and improve our show environment that allows first-hand engagement while presenting valuable information for all in attendance,” stated Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager for DAS Companies, Inc.
