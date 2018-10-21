2018 SEMA Show Mobile App Available Now

DIAMOND BAR, CA (10.22.2018) – Show-goers can now download the official 2018 SEMA Show mobile app at www.semashow.com/app to begin creating a personalized plan to get the most of their time at the exclusive event. The free app provides users a comprehensive list of the 2,400 exhibiting companies, details on the more than 100 seminars, a complete schedule of all the events happening at the Show, and more.

“The updated, responsive SEMA Show Mobile App is the one tool that all attendees should download,” said SEMA Trade Shows Director Tom Gattuso. “It’s designed to keep Showgoers informed, on time and in touch so they can return to their businesses having taken advantage of all the Show has to offer.”

New this year is a comprehensive New Products Showcase feature that makes it easier than ever for Showgoers to see the hottest products displayed at the SEMA Show. Mobile app users can view all of the products entered into the New Products Showcase, complete with detailed information and photos, the case in which the product is displayed, and directions to the exhibitor’s booth on the Show floor. Additionally, the app enables Showgoers to use their phones as a scanner at the New Products Showcase to create a list and map of the scanned products.

The enhanced Locate Me feature uses a SEMA Show floorplan built into the app to find the quickest route from one place to another without the need of a GPS or data service. Simply enter an exhibitor name or room nearest to you and where you want to go, and the app will provide directions for the quickest route there.

Other features of the 2018 SEMA Show mobile app include:

Ability to search all exhibitors by name, category or location

Map of the entire floorplan, including every hall and display area

List of all events, seminars and conferences, sorted by day and time

List of celebrity appearances, including date, time and location

List of speakers, including date, time and location

Feeds of the official SEMA Show social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

The 2018 SEMA Show mobile app can be downloaded at no cost from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or www.semashow.com/app

